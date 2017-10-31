What’s on (Nov 2 - Nov 9)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days

Thursday

BBC Radio Lincs: Children in Need ‘Song for Lincolnshire’ competition, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, book free seat 01775 764777.

Get crafty: make your own Advent calendar for aged 19+, 10am, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01780 722148.

Spalding Folk Club: Pilgrims’ Way, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 723026.

English language club: English classes, 7.15pm, St Nicolas Hall, The Vista, Spalding, 07535 503780.

Foster and Allen: 7.30pm, King Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Balloons over Lincolnshire: exhibition exploring vital role airships and hot air balloons playing during the war, until March, Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, 01529 488490.

Friday

Johnnie Walker: The Boat That Rocked, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Fireworks: IDEA group, gates 6pm, fireworks 7pm, Donington Community Centre.

Spalding Gentlemen’s Society: lecture Meissen, ‘From Arcanum to Zeiller’, 7.30pm, Spalding Grammar School.

G2 Definitive Genesis: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Jason Donovan: and his Amazing Midlife Crisis, 7.30pm, King Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Trio Dhoore Ballroom Folk: folk music, 8pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

Totally Tina: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

Saturday

Film: The Jungle Bunch, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: The Mountain Between Us, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Table top sale: tombola, library open, 10am-1pm, Pinchbeck Community Hub and Library, Knight Street, 01775 724348.

Live music: Dave Cass, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Live music: James Courtney, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Jigsaw day: coffee morning and snack lunches, 10am-1pm, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.

Voices Unplugged: for adults, 2.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Table top: and craft sale, and tomorrow, 10am-1pm, sellers 9am, Holbeach Community Centre, 07756 544583.

Firework fiesta: Peterborough Arena, PE2 6HE, 01733 363500.

Butterfly Hospice fire walk: and rugby club firework spectacular, live music, 6.30pm, Boston Rugby Club, 01205 311222.

Jazz at the Movies: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Live on Mars: a tribute to David Bowie, 8pm, King Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Doric Quartet: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

Beyond the Barricade: greatest songs in musical theatre, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Legends of American Country Show: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

Sunday

Divers Voyces: 3pm, Priory Church, Deeping St James, PE6 8NP, 01778 343860.

Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Bingo: doors 1.30pm, eyes down 2.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall, PE12 0AJ.

Peterborough Opera: A Masked Ball, 4pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Peterborough Jazz: Greg Abate and His Quartet, 7.30pm, Great Northern Hotel, Peterborough, 01733 571764.

Monday

Action Medical Research: Christmas gift fair, 2-9pm, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, www.spaldingamrchristmasgiftfair.co.uk

Film: The Mountain Between Us, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Art exhibition: Breathless Breastless Project, breast cancer awareness exhibition, until November 25, open Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm, Carre Gallery, Sleaford, NG34 7TR.

Tuesday

Film: The Mountain Between Us, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Action Medical Research: Christmas gift fair, 9am-4pm, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding.

Meditation: free your mind, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Arts and Crafts Society: gesso painting demo with Jane Lazenby, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, www.saacs.org.uk

Christmas crafting: learn how to make giant paper snowflakes, 2pm, Gosberton Public Hall, book 07973 890533.

Bingo: doors 6.30pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Moulton Chapel Youth and community Centre, 01733 210543.

Wednesday

Film: The Mountain Between Us, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.