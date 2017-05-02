What’s on (May 4 - May 10)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland.
Thursday
Film: Hidden Figures, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Friday
Film: A Quiet Passion, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Moonlight, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Remi Harris Project: concert by gifted guitarist, 7.30pm, Crowland Abbey, www.ticketsource.co.uk/Crowland-PCC
Kirkjan Ranzijn: European keyboard star, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Frampton, 01205 722191.
Big O and the Travelling Wilburys: tribute show, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Saturday
Theatre: I put a spell on you: 2 worlds collide, Sam’s Stars Creative Dance academy, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Live music: Zebra, 9-11pm, The Birds, Spalding.
Live music: Alan and Ruth Coe, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Live music: Ali, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Theatre: the Tiger Who Came to Tea, 1.30pm, 4pm, and tomorrow 11am, 2pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Sunday
Spalding Ramblers: medium walk Great Casterton, meet for 10.30am start near the pub at the crossroads, Great Casterton, 01775 768359.
Live music: John Grant, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Toy collector’s fair: 10am-2.30pm, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding.
Jazz and swing afternoon: 4pm, Palmers, Long Sutton, 01406 365554.
Orchid show: specialist orchid growers Ray Creek and Orchid Alchemy at the show, 10am-4pm, Terrington St Clements Village Hall, PE34 4LZ, 01366 388421, www.fenland-os.org.uk
Monday
Film: Moonlight, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Local history group: for Gosberton and district, Judith Withyman speaking on ‘Geese, gowts and galligaskins’,
7.30pm, Gosberton Church Hall.
Walking for Health: meet 10.30am, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 762178.
Belly dancing: for absolute beginners, 6.45pm, Weston Village Hall, 01775 640705.
Tuesday
Film: Going in Style, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: A Quiet Passion, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Old Pudding Club: friendship group, bring a pudding or just come to taste, 6.30pm, Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street, Market Deeping, PE6 8AN, 01780 755705.
Remembering Fred (Astaire): 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.
Solid Silver 60s Show: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Wednesday
Film: A Quiet Passion, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Going in Style, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Rich Hall’s Hoedown: 8pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Sally Morgan: Call me psychic tour, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.