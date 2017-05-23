What’s on (May 25 - May 31)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week

THURSDAY

Arts and crafts exhibition: Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, 10.30am-4pm. Until May 29.

Theatre: The Good Old Days of Variety. King’s Lynn Corn Exchange. 01553 764864

Natural health group: Sutterton Village Hall. 7.30-9.30pm. £3 entry fee.

Vienna Festival ballet: 7pm. The Cresset, Bretton PE3 8DX. Tickets £24. 01733 265705

Cinema: The Sense Of An Ending. South Holland Centre, 2pm. 01775 764777

NT Live: Obsession. South Holland Centre, 7pm. 01775 764777

FRIDAY

South Lincolnshire Strollers: 10.30am, start Newton Red Lion pub, Sleaford, 01529 497791 or email jshave1@hotmail.com

Flower festival: 10am-5pm until Monday. 12th Century Norman Parish Church Of St Mary’s Whaplode. Free entry. 07949 244817.

History talk: History of Fairs by South Holland Local History Group, 7.30pm, St John’s Church Hall, Spalding.

Film: Freaky Friday Film club presents The Wicker Man, South Holland Centre, 7pm. £3 entry. 01775 764777

Cinema: A Dog’s Purpose. South Holland Centre, 11am, 01775 764777

Call Me Psychic tour: Psychic Sally show, The Cresset, 7.30pm. Tickets £26. 01733 265705

Comedy club: The Cresset, 8pm. Tickets £15, 01733 265705

Theatre: The Dreamboys, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864

SATURDAY

Flower festival: 10am-5pm until Monday. 12th Century Norman Parish Church Of St Mary’s Whaplode. Free entry. 07949 244817.

Live music: Johnney Vee, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Live music: Rick Roberts, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Dance: Nicholas Martin, Swineshead Village Hall. 8pm.

Quiz night: The Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove, 8pm for 8.30pm start.

Live screening: Antony and Cleopatra. Key Theatre. 7pm. Tickets £11. 01733 207239

Cinema: The Boss Baby. South Holland Centre. 2pm. 01775 764777

Cinema: A Dog’s Purpose. South Holland Centre. 11am. 01775 764777

SUNDAY

Flower festival: 10am-5pm until Monday. 12th Century Norman Parish Church Of St Mary’s Whaplode. Free entry. 07949 244817.

Live Music: Tommy Curtis and Steve Baxter, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Concert: Nicholas Martin, ‘Miracles to Believe In,’ Swineshead Village Hall, 2.30pm. Tickets £6.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Aviation talk: 60th anniversary of the formation of the Battle of Britain menorial flight. Ayscoughfee Hall, Churchgate. 2pm. Tickets £5. 01775 764555

Open Garden: Manor House, Manor Road, Hagworthingham, PE23 4LN. 2-5pm. £3.50 entry fee. 01507 588530.

Open Garden: Firsby Manor, Spilsby, PE23 5QJ. 1-4.30pm. £3 entry fee.

Car boot sale: Spalding Rugby/Cricket Club field, St Thomas’ Road. Set up from 6am, buyers entry from 7am. 25p entry fee. Every Sunday until August 6.

Game and Country fair: Burghley House, Stamford. 10am-6pm. Tickets £14, until Monday. 01283 820548

MONDAY

Flower festival and family fun day: 10am-late. 12th Century Norman Parish Church Of St Mary’s Whaplode. Free entry. 07949 244817.

Live music: Jimi Hendrix Experience Tribute Band. 4pm, The Punchbowl Pub, New Road, Spalding. Admission £3 in advance, £5 on the door.

Game and Country fair: Burghley House, Stamford. 10am-6pm. Tickets £14, 01283 820548

TUESDAY

The Great Outdoors: Ayscoughfee Gardens, Spalding, 11am-3pm. Bring your own picnic. 01775 767475 Cinema: The Boss Baby. South Holland Centre. 2pm. 01775 764777

Cinema: A Dog’s Purpose. South Holland Centre. 6.30pm. 01775 764777

WWEDNESDAY

Theatre: One Little Word. South Holland Centre. 2pm. Tickets £7.50. 01775 764777

Theatre: A Midsummer Night’s Dream. King’s Lynn Corn Exchange. 01553 764864

Cinema: A Dog’s Purpose. South Holland Centre. 7.30pm. 01775 764777

Theatre: Horrible Histories, The Best Of Barmy Britain. Key Theatre. 1.30pm and 4.30pm. Tickets £16. 01733 207239

Theatre: The Wind In The Willows. The Cresset. Tickets £17.50. 01733 265705