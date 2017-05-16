What’s on (May 18 - May 24)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland.
Thursday
RSPB: social group walk along River Glen, meet for 6.45pm start, Ship Inn, Reservoir Road, Surfleet Seas End, 07849 178729.
Theatre: The Wizard of Oz, SADOS, 7.30pm, until Saturday (Saturday matinee 2pm), South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
RSPB birdwatching cruise: meet 8.30am lock keeper’s office, Witham Bank East, Boston, PE21 9JU, 07531 495521.
Parkinson’s UK: Terry Grantham reminiscing about his time as an evacuee, 10.30am-12.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall.
Theatre: Faulty Towers the Dining Experience, until Saturday, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Friday
Northern Soul: 7.30pm-late, Holbeach United Football Club.
Quiz: 7.45pm, Fenland Aero Club, Fenland Airfield, Holbeach St Johns, PE12 8RQ, 01406 540330.
Fabric and felt jewellery: live and learn workshop, take your own materials, 10am-12.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01780 722148.
Forties Frolics: songs, sketches from Second World War, 7.30pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove, 01406 330623.
Funder in the Fens: presented by Top Joint Motorcycles, camping, hog roast, Newmarket Harley Davidson, Hot Pie Disco, gates open noon, Long Sutton Barns, PE12 9AF, 07800 539424.
One Night of Queen: tribute, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.
Saturday
Funder in the Fens: (see Friday) Hot Pie Disco, live music with Ned Kelly’s Ambush and Midlife Crisis, prize bike show, fancy dress, gates open noon, Long Sutton Barns, PE12 9AF.
Barbeque 67 celebration: live music with Ray Fenwick and The Rest and guests, noon-5pm, Uptown Vinyl Records, Spalding Lifestyle, 210 Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, PE11 3PB, 01775 722271.
Live music: The Years, 9pm, Palmer’s Ale House, Long Sutton.
Mega bingo: doors 1pm, eyes down 2pm, WI Hall, Park Road, Holbeach, 01406 425947.
Pop up auction: and valuation morning, 10am, Market House, Long Sutton.
BMAA fly in: and tomorrow, Fenland Aero Club, Holbeach St Johns, PE12 8RQ, 01406 540330.
Coffee morning: 10am-noon, Sutton Bridge Church.
Tamla Motown: and Northern Soul, 7.30pm-12.30am, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 07955 132397.
Live music: 54321, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Live music: Mike Fox, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
The Elvis Years: The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.
Whitney: Queen of the Night, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Re-Take That: Tribute show, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455
Sunday
Spalding Ramblers: medium walk Tattershall, meet 10.30am church and castle car park, 01775 713498.
Jean Martyn: playing the theatre organs, 2.30pm, Burtey Fen Collection, Pinchbeck, 01775 766081.
Village garage sale: 10am to mid afternoon, Gedney Dyke village.
NGS open garden: 1-5pm, The Old Vicarage, Holbeach Hurn, PE12 8JN, www.ngs.org.uk
NGS open garden: 1-5pm, Old White House, Holbeach Hurn, PE12 8JP.
Live music: Trudie, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Funder in the Fens: (see Friday listing), Sunday morning ride out, gates open noon, Long Sutton Barns, PE12 9AF.
NGS open garden: noon-5pm, Holly House, Fishtoft Drove, Frithville, PE22 7ES.
Peterborough Jazz: Derek Nash’s Picante Latin Band, 7.30pm, Great Northern Hotel, Peterborough, 01733 571764.
Reginald D Hunter: 8pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.
Theatre: Shappi Khorsandi, 8pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
The Real Thing: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Monday
Film: The Sense of an Ending, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Tuesday
Film: The Sense of an Ending, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Spalding Stamp Club: AGM, bring and buy, 7.30pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB, 01775 762661.
Wednesday
Film: The Sense of an Ending, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Music: Kathryn Tickell and the Side, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.