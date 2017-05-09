Search

What's on (May 11 - May 17)

Live show 'Letters to Myself' is showing at Spalding's South Holland Centre on Wednesday, May 17.

Thursday

Holbeach and District Horticultural Society: Sandra Bright with ‘The Flower Lady’, as seen on TV from The Big Allotment Challenge, 7.15pm, William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach, 07791 688213.

The Andrew Wood Trio: with Toni Kofi, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Fashion show: with Baytree Boutique, 7.30pm, Donington Church Hall, 01775 820248.

Dominic Kirwan: and Lisa Stanley, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Friday

Fairport Convention: 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Clairvoyance: Christine Stewart, flower reading, take a flower, 7.30pm, Ivo Day Centre, Albion Street, Spalding, 01775 724514.

South Lincs Strollers: walk, Grimsthorpe, meet in Grimsthorpe estate car park, 01529 437791.

And Finally...Phil Collins: tribute show, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Lee Nelson: 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Sam Bailey: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Saturday

Dance: 7.30pm, Weston Village Hall, 01733 210655.

Mendelssohn’s Elijah: South Holland Singers, Lincolnhsire Chamber Orchestra, 7.30pm, St Mary and St Nicolas Parish Church, Spalding, 01775 760757.

Fixi Show: 4pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Karaoke: with Mad Soundz, 8pm-late, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.

National Mills Week: Moulton Mill open 10am-4pm, and tomorrow.

Northern Soul: and Motown, 8pm-late, The Black Swan, Spalding.

Pure Vinyl: retro disco, 9pm-midnight, Riverside Bar, Sutton Bridge.

Live music: TJ Country, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Treble Nine Roadshow: 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Sunday

Village yard sale: pick up map of sale sites in the village at the Memorial Hall, Gedney Hill.

Live music: Rick Roberts, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Live music: Andrew Nix, 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.

National Mills Week: Cogglesford Watermill, 11am-4pm, near Sleaford, www.cogglesfordwatermill.co.uk

NGS open garden: 66 Spilsby Road, Boston, PE21 9NS, www.ngs.org.uk

The Best of Eagles: performed by Talon, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Monday

Faulty Towers the Dining Experience: until Saturday, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Wednesday

Wizard of Oz: until Saturday, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Letters to Myself: 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.