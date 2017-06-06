What’s on (June 8 - June 14)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week.

Thursday

Barbeque ‘67 revisited: Excavate/Transported marking the 50th anniversary of the legendary rock concert, hour long performance of great music based on memories and stories of those at the event, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Holbeach Horticultural Society: helibores, 7.30pm, William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach, 07791 688213.

Walk: evening walk through Deeping Lakes Nature Reserve, 7pm, 01778 343266.

West Side Story: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Let’s Hang On: music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Friday

Germaine Greer: presented by Spalding Gentlemen’s Society, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Pinchbeck Carnival: bingo, doors 6.30pm, eyes down 7pm, Rotten Row marquee, Pinchbeck.

Film: Their Finest, 11am, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Clairvoyant: David Pinch, 7.30pm, Ivo Day Centre, Albion Street, Spalding, 01775 724514.

Live and learn workshop: letter art, 10am, South Holland Centre, Spalding, reserve 01780 722148.

Aerobatics weekend: weather permitting, and Saturday and Sunday, Fenland Airfield, Holbeach St Johns, PE12 8RQ, 01406 540330.

South Lincs Strollers: walk Irnham, meet 10.20am on the road in Irnham, 01529 497791.

Retrofestival: and tomorrow and Sunday, Newark Showground, NG24 2NY, www.retrofestival.co.uk

Bringing on Back the 60s: New Amen Corner, Mike Pender, Mike d’Abo, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Saturday

Pinchbeck Carnival: parade leaves Wimberley Way at noon, arena entertainment, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast, children’s activities, competitions, RetrospeKt 6-9pm, 01775 769729.

Dog show: Guide Dogs for the Blind, agility ring, 10am-4pm, judging 1pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, spaldingguidedogs@outlook.com

Peter Pan: NT Live, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: Their Finest, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Live music: Just Steve, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Live music: James Courtney, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Teddy parachuting: 10am-4pm, Moulton Mill.

Icons of the 80s: picnic concert, 7.30pm, Burghley House, Stamford, www.livepromotionsconcerts.co.uk

Tractors and machinery: Gorefield Show.

The Billy Joel Songbook: Elio Pace singing, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum: 25th anniversary celebrations, 01529 488490.

Sunday

Open Farm Sunday: vintage tractors, activities, from 10am, Moulton Bulb, St Lamberts Hall Farm, Hall Gate, Weston, PE12 6RH, www.openfarmsunday.co.uk

Open Farm Sunday: see cows close up and watch them being milked, tractor ride, displays, noon-4pm, White House Farm, Fen Road, Dunsby, PE10 0UE, www.farmsunday.org/visit-a-farm/shareEvent/2814

Pinchbeck Carnival: united church service of worship in the Rotten Row marquee 10.30am, Sunday lunch 1pm, advance lunch tickets 01775 680444.

Car boot: sellers 6am, buyers 7am, Spalding Rugby/Cricket Club Field, St Thomas’s Road, Spalding.

Live music: Chad, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Teddy parachuting: 10am-4pm, Moulton Mill.

Concert: Tony Stace on the keyboard, 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall,

Elton John: 4pm, ABAX Stadium, Peterborough, www.theposh.com

1940s event: picnic, dress up 1940s, retro, vintage, flypast, 10am-4pm, Central Park, Boston, 01205 354320.

Monday

Film: Their Finest, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Wednesday

Fine art exhibition: by William Mobberley, throughout June, Wednesday to Sunday, 10.30am-4pm, Geest Gallery, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding.

Michelangelo: Love and Death, exhibition on screen, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Film: Their Finest, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.