What’s on (June 29 - July 5)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week
Thursday
Film: Alien, Covenant, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Natural Health Group: herbalist Katie Dobiesz, talks, demos, tastings, 7.30pm, Sutterton Village Hall, slnh@mail.com
Karaoke: Punchbowl, Spalding.
That’ll Be The Day: 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.
The Kilkennys: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.
Friday
Live music: Autumn Storm, 8-11pm, Punchbowl, Spalding.
Entente Cordiale: St Peter’s Singers, 8pm, Grimsthorpe Castle, 01778 423036.
Steve Price: magician, 7pm St Mary’s Church Hall, Long Sutton.
Gareth Gates: live and acoustic, 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.
Bon Giovi: Bon Jovi tribute, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.
Brian Poole: and the Tremeloes, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Saturday
Artists’ open studio: Carolyn Goodwin (painting/drawing/pottery) and Gillian Wing (glass), 11am-4pm, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, PE12 6FA; Elaine Anderson (painting/drawing) and Lorraine Swepson (painting/drawing), 10am-4pm (and tomorrow), Black Cab Studios, 5 Church Street, Deeping St James, PE6 8HF; Ali Hawley-Smith (mixed media), 11am-5pm, 7 Bridge Street, Deeping St James, PE6 8HA; Lynne Booker (mixed media/print making) and Ellie Sandall (mixed media/children’s book illustration), 10am-4pm (and tomorrow), 3 Eastgate, Deeping St James, PE6 8HH.
Summer fete: inflatable assault course, stalls, entertainment, petting zoo, dog display, medieval knights, 11am-3pm, St Paul’s School, Queen’s Road, Spalding.
Family fun day: activities, barbecue, music, noon-4pm, Glen Group Vicarage, 19 Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, PE11 3UD.
Family fun day: games, barbecue, 1-4pm, Parkside Football Club car park, Long Sutton.
Garden fete: Spalding Ukulele Orchestra, stalls, steam engine rides, 3pm, for St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church, Riseholme Farm, Gosberton Risegate, PE11 4ET, 01775 840260.
Live music: Ken Durrans, 8pm. Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Live music: The Amazing Bear Club, The Ship Inn, Long Sutton, 9pm
Coffee morning: and sale, stalls, craft items, bric-a-brac, 10am-noon, Methodist Church, Moulton Chapel.
Stamford Brass: summer concert, music of John Williams, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.
Rhythm of the Dance: 2.30pm, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
The Floyd Effect: Pink Floyd tribute, 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.
Sunday
Horse and pony show: 33 classes plus championships, 9am, Cinder Ash Park, Roman Bank, Long Sutton, PE12 9LB.
Music festival: outside event, ten live acts, from 2pm, Bell Inn, Weston Hills, PE12 6BX, 01406 371306.
Butterfly release: to celebration of life or in memory of a loved one, 2pm, Springfields Festival Gardens, Camelgate, Spalding, 01205 311222.
NGS open gardens: 10.30am-4pm, Gosberton House School, Millstone House, 4 Salem Street, Gosberton, parking at the school, PE11 4EW.
Live music: Trudie, 8pm. Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Jazz ‘n’ Swing, Palmers, Long Sutton, from 4pm.
King’s Lynn Brass Band: 2-4pm, Ayscoughfee Gardens, Spalding, 01775 764555
NGS open garden: 10am-4pm, Fenleigh, Inkerson Fen, Throckenholt, PE12 0QY.
Summer fun day: fancy dress, stalls, bouncy castle, 1-5pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall.
Strawberry tea/quiz: quiz 2pm, tea 3pm, Ruby Hunt Centre, Donington.
Toy collectors’ fair: Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, 01775 724843.
Car boot: sellers 6am, buyers 7am, Rugby/Cricket Club Field, St Thomas’s Road, Spalding.
Artists’ open studio: Gillian Wing (Strawberry Glass), 10.30am-4pm, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, PE12 6FA.
Julie Bulls Disco bingo: 5pm, and karaoke until midnight, Punchbowl, Spalding.
God’s Not Dead: film, 3pm, Long Sutton Baptist Church.
Barron Knights: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.
Monday
RSBP Wash cruise: meet 11.45pm, lock keepers office, Witham Bank East, Boston, PE21 9JU, 07531 495521.
All or Nothing: The Mod Musical, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Tuesday
Frank White: signing copies of his book There Was a Time, 11.30am-12.30pm, Bookmark, The Crescent, Spalding, 01775 769231.
REME Association: social evening, 7.30pm, Drill Hall, Main Ridge West, Boston, 01754 874200.
Wednesday
Spalding Folk Club: Bob Fox folk singer, 8pm, South Holland Centre lounge bar, Spalding, www.spaldingfolkclub.co.uk
Stamp Club: ‘whatever members like’, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB, 01775 762661.
Spalding and District Flower Lovers Club: 7.15pm, The Atrium, Spalding Grammar School. Demonstrator will be Beverley Artis, with the title of “Name that Tune”. All welcome