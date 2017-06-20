Search

What’s on (June 22 - June 28)

The Steppin' Stones team up with The Beltonas at Friday's Celidh in Pinchbeck.

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week.

Thursday

Prize bingo: doors 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.

Friday

Flower festival: preview evening, musical entertainment, buffet, 7pm, Kirton Parish Church, tickets 01205 723529.

History Group: The Brunels, father and son, 7.30pm, St John’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.

Ceilidh: big band special, Jimmy Allen Band, Beltonas, Steppin Stones, Slapdash Dancers, BYO drinks, doors 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church Hall, Rose Lane, Pinchbeck, 01775 723026.

South Lincs Strollers: Billingborough/Birthorpe, meet 10.20am car park behind Billingborough Fire Station, 01529 497791.

Bingo: for St Barnabas, doors 6.30pm, eyes down 7.30pm, WI Hall, Park Road, Holbeach, 01406 422211.

Magic of Motown: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Sing-a-longa: Sound of Music, 7pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Saturday

Open garden: for Macmillan Cancer Support, 10am-5pm, Kellet Gate, Low Fulney, Spalding, PE12 6EH.

Live music: Dave Logan, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Flower festival: 11am-4pm, Kirton Parish Church.

Summer solstice festival: live music, stalls, bar, food, gates 11am, first band noon, behind The Five Bells, Tydd St Mary, PE13 5QH, www.rainbowfestivals.co.uk

Live music: Clayton, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

The Wizard of Oz: Spalding Academy of Theatre Arts, 2.30pm, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Summer fair: 2-4pm, St John the Baptist Church, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.

Quiz: 8pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.

Open weekend: flower displays, cake stall, photographic display, Christ Church, Dawsmere.

Classic car show: classic and vintage vehicle show and fete, flypast, South Lincs Herpetology Club, old school field, Gedney Dawsmere, PE12 9NN.

RBL cake stall: from 10am, Boston Road car park, Holbeach.

Dance: Elizabeth Harrison, 8pm, Swineshead Village Hall.

Artists’ open studios: Carolyn Goodwin (painting), Tony Orvis (pottery), Fiona Swepson (pottery), Gillian Wing (glass), times vary from 10am to 4pm, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, PE12 6FA.

Artists’ open studios: Lynne Booker, Ellie Sandall, and tomorrow, 10am-4pm, 3 Eastgate, Deeping St James, PE6 8HH.

Let’s Twist Again: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Mind Aid: live music, doors 6pm, Alive Corn Exchange, King’s Lynn, PE30 1JW.

Sunday

Flower festival: 12-3pm, Kirton Parish Church.

Open garden: for Macmillan Cancer Support, 10am-5pm, Kellet Gate, Low Fulney, Spalding, PE12 6EH.

Family fun day: games, mini football training sessions, bouncy castle, 11.30am-4pm, Young Dons FC, Donington Community Centre.

Grow and Show: celebrating farming, 10am-4pm, Market House, Long Sutton, 01406 366767.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Live music: Rick Roberts, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Concert: Elizabeth Harrison, 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.

Car boot: sellers 6am, buyers 7am, Rugby/Cricket Club Field, St Thomas’s Road, Spalding.

Aviation talk: Anthony Knight, Typhoon Entente Cordiale Trust, history of the Hawker Typhoon, 2pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, tickets 01775 764555.

Donald Mackenzie: organist at Odeon Leicester Square, 2.30pm, Burtey Fen Collection, Pinchbeck, 01775 766081.

NGS open garden: 11am-5pm, The Moat, Newton, Sleaford, NG34 0ED, www.ngs.org.uk

Spalding Ramblers: medium walk St Ives, Cambs, 10am, meet park and rise off A14, take bus pass to use guided bus to Addenbrookes Hospital, 07749 386688.

Classic car fun day: autojumble, stalls, games, from 11am, Spalding Gate, Moulton, PE12 6NU, 01406 258207.

Charity 50-mile bike ride: from Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, registered 01775 762178.

The Big Band Theory: 7pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Monday

Film: Alien Covenant, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Tuesday

Film: Alien Covenant, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Book signing: Nancy Snowdon ‘About Moulton’, from 10am, Bookmark, The Crescent, Spalding.

Stamp Club: ‘Beryl’s birds and other things’, 7.30pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, 01775 762661.

Photo exhibition: images of Spalding celebrating 50 years of conservation areas, Hill’s Department Store, Broad Street, Spalding.

SO Festival: arts festival, Spilsby, www.sofestival.org

Wednesday

Fashion show: 7.30pm, Browns Primary school, Sandygate Lane, Horbling, NG34 0PL, 01529 241667.

Film: Alien Covenant, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.