What’s on (June 15 - June 21)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week.

Thursday

Sean Kelly: Sold Your Way, stand-up comedy and charity auction with start of Storage Hunters, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: Their Finest, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Parkinson’s UK: singing for fun led by Jeff Woods (PavaNotti), 10.30am-12.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall.

The Manfreds: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Murder One Night: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Friday

Community afternoon tea: in conjunction with The Great Get Together in memory of Jo Cox, and cake competition, 1.30pm, Long Sutton Primary School, www.longsutton.lincs.sch.uk

Cool Britannia: ACT II Theatre, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Quiz: raising money to cover costs for Poppy Gill, world hip-hop championships qualifier, 7pm, The Birds, Halmergate, Spalding, advance tickets only 07900 874152.

Hexie Challenge and Piecemakers Quilt Group: and tomorrow, quilts from Hexagon paper piece challenge, 10am-4pm, Thurlby Methodist Church, PE10 0QJ, 07951 040717.

Ladies night: tantrums and tiaras, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Saturday

Holbeach Town and Country Fayre: and tomorrow, stalls, dog show, arena entertainment, 10am-5pm, King’s Field, Fen Road, Holbeach, PE12 8QH, 07526 259095.

PavaNotti: Jeff Woods launching his CD with singing from the new album, 2-3pm, Uptown Vinyl Records at Spalding Lifestyle, Pinchbeck Road, Spalding, PE11 3PB.

Blake: songs of stage and screen, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Fete: from 2pm, West Pinchbeck Village Hall and grounds.

Live music: The Disclaimers, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

RSPB Wash cruise: meet 9am outside lock keeper’s office, Witham Bank East, Boston, PE21 9JU, 07531 495521.

Open village: and tomorrow, art exhibition, 15 open gardens 1-5pm, various locations in West Deeping.

Think Floyd: 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Tom Zanetti:: international DJ and producer, K O Kane, doors 10pm, Assembly Rooms, Boston.

Peterborough Heritage Festival: and tomorrow, 10am-5pm, Peterborough city centre, www.vivacity-peterborough.com/heritagefest

Wildcats Live 2017: A Night at the Movies, and tomorrow, 3pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Sunday

Summer fair: fun for all the family, beer festival, vintage vehicles, competitions, 11am-4pm, Gosberton Playing Field.

Live music: Steve B, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

NGS open garden: 11am-4pm, The Hawthorns, Donington, PE11 4XP.

Antique/collectors fair: Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, 01775 713253.

Father’s Day fly-in: Fenland Aero Club, Holbeach St Johns, PE12 8RQ, 01406 540330.

Country music afternoon: The Thornhills, 2-5.30pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove, 01406 330528.

Shopping event: 10am-6pm, Bourne Classic Car Show throughout the town, Bourne Corn Exchange.

Car boot: sellers 6am, buyers 7am, Rugby/Cricket Club Field, St Thomas’s Road, Spalding.

NGS open garden: noon-5pm, West Syke, 38 Electric Station Road, Sleaford, NG34 7QJ.

NGS open garden: 11am-5pm, Shangrila, Little Hale Road, Great Hale, NG34 9LH, www.ngs.org.uk

Alice in Wonderland: Ballet Theatre UK, 3pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Monday

Hip hop class: with Poppy Gill BGT ‘golden buzzer’ finalist, ages 4-7 5-5.45pm, age 8-13 5.45-6.30pm, special needs (all ages) 6.30-7.15pm, St Norbert’s Community Hall, St Thomas’s Road, Spalding, 07900 874152.

Tuesday

Sue Hind: evening of mediumship,7.30pm, Church Hall, Bells Drove, Sutton St James, PE12 0JG, 07584 076791.

Wednesday

Mirinesse Singers: Music for Midsummer, 7pm, Holbeach Cemetery Chapels, PE12 7EE, reserve free tickets at chris5.penney@btinternet.com

Fine art exhibition: by William Mobberley, until end of month, Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am-4pm, Geest Gallery, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding.

Lincolnshire Show: and tomorrow, 8am-6pm, Lincolnshire Showground, LN2 2NA.

The BBC Big Band: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.