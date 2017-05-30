What’s on (June 1 - June 7)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week.
Thursday
Film: The Boss Baby, 11am (relaxed), 5.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: A Dog’s Purpose, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
RSPB: spring treasure trail, until Sunday, 10am-4pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.
Friday
Youth Takeover: out and about in Holbeach, live music, arts activities, three performances of First Person by Zest Theatre, ages 11 to 25, drop in 11am-4pm, Holbeach Hub.
Film: Peppa Pig, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: The Zookeeper’s Wife, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Cake stall: 9-11.45am, St Mary’s Church Hall, Long Sutton.
RSPB birdwatching cruise: on The Wash, meet 10am lock keeper’s office, Witham Bank East, Boston, PE21 9JU, 07531 495521.
An Evening of Burlesque: 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.
Saturday
Johnson Hospital: summer fayre, 2-4pm, Pinchbeck Road, Spalding.
Film: Peppa Pig, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: The Zookeeper’s Wife, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Scarecrow festival: and tomorrow, Donington.
Live music: Clayton, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Quilting show: Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, 01775 713253.
Islands in the Stream: music of Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Live music: Barry Steele as Roy Orbison, Corn Exchange, King’s Lynn, 01553 764864.
Sunday
Summer fair, noon-5pm, Flinders Park, Donington.
Car boot: sellers 6am, buyers 7am, Spalding Rugby/Cricket Club field, St Thomas’s Road, Spalding.
Live music: Pat Campbell, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Jazz and swing afternoon: 4pm, Palmers, Long Sutton, 01406 365554.
Film: The Zookeeper’s Wife, 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Spalding Ramblers: anniversary picnic and short walk, meet 10.30am car park in woods near picnic tables, Bourne Wood, 01406 373384.
Spalding DARS: annual radio rally, 10am, Spalding Academy, Neville Avenue, Spalding, www.sdars.org.uk
Ireland’s Best in Concert: Dominic Kirwan and Lisa Stanley, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Evening with Merrill Osmond: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
The Best of Barmy Britain: Corn Exchange, King’s Lynn, 01553 764864.
Monday
Film: The Zookeeper’s Wife, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Tuesday
Film: The Zookeeper’s Wife, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Bingo: doors 6.45pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Moulton Chapel Community Centre.
Arts and Crafts Society: oil painting demonstration by Amanda Jackson ‘Turning wave’, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, www.saacs.org.uk
Wednesday
Spalding Folk Club: Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage, 8pm, South Holland Centre lounge, Spalding, www.spaldingfolkclub.co.uk
Spalding Stamp Club: meeting, ‘work in progress’, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB, 01775 762661.
NGS open garden: 11am-6pm, Grimsthorpe Castle, Bourne, PE10 0LZ.