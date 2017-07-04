What’s on (July 6 - July 12)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week.

Thursday

In Conversation with Steve White: talking to Ian Snowball about his experiences in the music industry, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Evening walk: through Frognall, 7pm, for details 01778 343266, email clerk.dsjpc@btconnect.com

Karaoke: with Pete and Ant, 9pm-midnight, Punchbowl, Spalding.

Stamford Shakespeare Company: until Saturday, Hobson’s Choice, 7.45pm (Saturday 1.30pm, 7.45pm), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Stamford, 01780 756133.

Simon and Garfunkel Story: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Friday

Day care fayre: new-to-you, books, cakes, 10am-noon, Open Door Church Hall, Spalding Road, Deeping St James, 01778 345558.

South Lincs Strollers: Culversthorpe, turn off A15 drive through village around bend woods/car park on right 1.3km, 01529 497791.

Salome: NT Live, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01776 764777.

Live music: Stone Three, 9-11pm, Punchbowl, Spalding.

Just Dogs Live: dog show qualifier for Crufts, displays, and Saturday and Sunday, East of England Arena, Peterborough, PE2 6HE, various times visit www.justdogslive.co.uk

The Illegal Eagles: 20th anniversary, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough.

Kast off Kinks: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Saturday

Live music: Glorious One Eyed Cats, 9pm, Palmers, Long Sutton, 01406 365554.

SGS summer fete: games, stalls, Lincs Training fun dog show, win Airwheel Q3, 11am-3pm, Spalding Grammar School field.

Advance: Polka Dot Dance Academy, 1.30pm, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Garage sale: for St Mary’s Church, Whaplode, 9am-2pm, 206 High Road, Moulton.

Live music: Karl Richardson, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL.

Artists’ open studios: Tony Orvis (pottery) and Fiona Swepson (pottery) 10am-4pm, Carolyn Goodwin (painting/drawing/pottery) 11am-4pm (and tomorrow), Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, PE12 6FA.

Battle Proms: picnic concert, gates 4.30pm, Burghley House, Stamford, www.battleproms.com

TGS Legends: 6pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Sunday

Open gardens: ten gardens open, 1-5pm, in the village of Deeping St Nicholas, butterfly walk at Vine House Farm Shop, 01775 631863.

Lincolnshire Music Service: Lincolnshire Youth Wind Orchestra summer concert, David Dorey’s final concert, 3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Family fun day: noon-4pm, North Road (behind the school), Gedney Hill.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL.

Car boot, sellers 6am, buyers 7am, Rugby/Cricket Club Field, St Thomas’s Road, Spalding.

Live music: Tommy Curtis and Steve Baxter, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Spalding Ramblers: medium walk, Ruskington, meet for 10.30am start High Street, Ruskington, 01775 723227.

Ian Griffin: keyboard, 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.

Live music: Speed Limit, doors 1.30pm, concert 2.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall, tickets 01406 362782.

Garden party: James Taplin (live music), Polka Dots, 1pm, Karis House (Lighthouse charity), Haverfield Road, Spalding.

Julie Bull’s disco bingo: 5pm, karaoke 7pm-midnight, Punchbowl, Spalding.

Art Stars: children’s art school, ages 4-14, 10am-4pm, The Cross School, 1 Eastgate, Deeping St James, PE6 8HH, 07763 614479.

Monday

NT Live: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Stamford Shakespeare Company: until Saturday, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 7.45pm (Saturday 1.30pm, 7.45pm), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Stamford, 01780 756133.

Tuesday

Images of Spalding: photographic exhibition for two weeks, Bookmark, The Crescent, Spalding.

Bingo: doors 6.45pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Moulton Chapel Youth and Community Centre, 07849 416584.

Coffee morning: strawberry scones and cream, bring and buy, 10am-noon, 2 Poachers Gate, Pinchbeck, 01775 760392.

Wednesday

The Mary Duff Concert: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.