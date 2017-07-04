Search

What’s on (July 6 - July 12)

Polka Dot Dance Academy performs its show Advance at the South Holland Centre in Spalding on Saturday.

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week.

Thursday

In Conversation with Steve White: talking to Ian Snowball about his experiences in the music industry, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Evening walk: through Frognall, 7pm, for details 01778 343266, email clerk.dsjpc@btconnect.com

Karaoke: with Pete and Ant, 9pm-midnight, Punchbowl, Spalding.

Stamford Shakespeare Company: until Saturday, Hobson’s Choice, 7.45pm (Saturday 1.30pm, 7.45pm), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Stamford, 01780 756133.

Simon and Garfunkel Story: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Friday

Day care fayre: new-to-you, books, cakes, 10am-noon, Open Door Church Hall, Spalding Road, Deeping St James, 01778 345558.

South Lincs Strollers: Culversthorpe, turn off A15 drive through village around bend woods/car park on right 1.3km, 01529 497791.

Salome: NT Live, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01776 764777.

Live music: Stone Three, 9-11pm, Punchbowl, Spalding.

Just Dogs Live: dog show qualifier for Crufts, displays, and Saturday and Sunday, East of England Arena, Peterborough, PE2 6HE, various times visit www.justdogslive.co.uk

The Illegal Eagles: 20th anniversary, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough.

Kast off Kinks: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Saturday

Live music: Glorious One Eyed Cats, 9pm, Palmers, Long Sutton, 01406 365554.

SGS summer fete: games, stalls, Lincs Training fun dog show, win Airwheel Q3, 11am-3pm, Spalding Grammar School field.

Advance: Polka Dot Dance Academy, 1.30pm, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Garage sale: for St Mary’s Church, Whaplode, 9am-2pm, 206 High Road, Moulton.

Live music: Karl Richardson, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL.

Artists’ open studios: Tony Orvis (pottery) and Fiona Swepson (pottery) 10am-4pm, Carolyn Goodwin (painting/drawing/pottery) 11am-4pm (and tomorrow), Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, PE12 6FA.

Battle Proms: picnic concert, gates 4.30pm, Burghley House, Stamford, www.battleproms.com

TGS Legends: 6pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Sunday

Open gardens: ten gardens open, 1-5pm, in the village of Deeping St Nicholas, butterfly walk at Vine House Farm Shop, 01775 631863.

Lincolnshire Music Service: Lincolnshire Youth Wind Orchestra summer concert, David Dorey’s final concert, 3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Family fun day: noon-4pm, North Road (behind the school), Gedney Hill.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL.

Car boot, sellers 6am, buyers 7am, Rugby/Cricket Club Field, St Thomas’s Road, Spalding.

Live music: Tommy Curtis and Steve Baxter, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Spalding Ramblers: medium walk, Ruskington, meet for 10.30am start High Street, Ruskington, 01775 723227.

Ian Griffin: keyboard, 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.

Live music: Speed Limit, doors 1.30pm, concert 2.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall, tickets 01406 362782.

Garden party: James Taplin (live music), Polka Dots, 1pm, Karis House (Lighthouse charity), Haverfield Road, Spalding.

Julie Bull’s disco bingo: 5pm, karaoke 7pm-midnight, Punchbowl, Spalding.

Art Stars: children’s art school, ages 4-14, 10am-4pm, The Cross School, 1 Eastgate, Deeping St James, PE6 8HH, 07763 614479.

Monday

NT Live: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Stamford Shakespeare Company: until Saturday, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 7.45pm (Saturday 1.30pm, 7.45pm), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Stamford, 01780 756133.

Tuesday

Images of Spalding: photographic exhibition for two weeks, Bookmark, The Crescent, Spalding.

Bingo: doors 6.45pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Moulton Chapel Youth and Community Centre, 07849 416584.

Coffee morning: strawberry scones and cream, bring and buy, 10am-noon, 2 Poachers Gate, Pinchbeck, 01775 760392.

Wednesday

The Mary Duff Concert: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.