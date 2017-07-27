What’s on (July 27 - Aug 2)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week
Thursday
Flower festival: until Sunday, 10am-5pm each day, St Mary Magdalene Church, Gedney, PE12 0BU, 01406 821441.
Fenland Natural Health: talk on herbs as analgesics, 7.30pm, Sutterton Village Hall.
Mini monsters: bug hunt, 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, book 01205 724678.
Film: King Arthur Legend of the Sword, 2pm, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.
Swimming lesson: crash course, and tomorrow, 8.30am, 9am, 9.30am, Spalding Swimming Pool, book 01775 725978.
Activity camp: to Friday, August 4 (not weekend), 9.30am-4.30pm or 8.30am-5.30pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 0845 4563233.
Athletics training: with Nene Valley Harriers, and tomorrow, 1-5pm, Spalding High School (Matmore Gate entrance), book 01775 713703.
Inflatable swim session: and tomorrow and Sunday to Wednesday, 1.30-2.30pm (Sunday 11am-noon), Spalding Swimming Pool, book 01775 725978.
Fun baking: 11am-1pm, Youbake Kitchen, Beech House, Fengate, Moulton Chapel, book 07555 376090.
Badminton: learning skills and games, and tomorrow and Wednesday, 2-3.30pm Wed/Thurs, 5-6.30pm Fri, Spalding Badminton Club, Albion Street, PE11 2AJ, book 07429 512228.
Pottery painting: until Saturday, 10am-4pm, Doodles, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, 07907 921108.
Own a pony day: 10.30am-4pm, Four Winds Equestrian Centre, West Pinchbeck, book 01775 640533.
Kick boxing: 5-9pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, 07907 694232.
Stamford Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, until Saturday, from Monday Much Ado About Nothing, 7.45pm (Saturday matinee 1.30pm), Tolethorpe Hall, near Stamford, 01780 756133.
Friday
Film: Despicable Me 3, 2pm, The Mummy, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.
RSPB camping event: and tomorrow, pitch a tent, fun activities, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, limited places book 01205 724678.
Quiz: 8pm, Spalding Services and Social Club, High Street.
Pirate treasure trail: every day through the holidays, all day, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.
Pond dipping: hourly from 10am to 3pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, book on 01205 724678.
Hot lunches: 11.30am-1.30pm, Long Sutton Baptist Church.
Crafts: 10am-5pm, Deepings Library.
Tae Kwon Do: 7.30-9.45pm, and Sunday 10.30am-noon, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01775 760190.
Fencing: 7-8.30pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01778 769749.
History Group: treading the boards, theatre and actors in the Georgian period, 7.30pm, St John’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.
Saturday
Live music: Johnny Vee, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Live music: 54321, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 363000.
Quiz: 8pm for 8.30pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.
Film: Despicable Me 3, 2pm, The Mummy, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Live music: TJ Country, 8.15pm, Spalding Services and Social Club, High Street.
Karate: all ages, 9.30-10.30am, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 07870 771193.
Heckington Show: and tomorrow, gates open 9am, Heckington.
Sunday
Aviation talk: Donald Falgate by Prof Trevor Kerry, 2pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, book 01775 764555.
Live music: TJ Country, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Bingo: 7pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 363000.
Concert: Janet Dowsett, 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.
Car boot: sellers 6am, buyers 7am, Rugby/Cricket Club Field, St Thomas’s Road, Spalding.
Monday
Wild West day: fun filled drama, songs, games, 10am-4pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, book 01775 764777.
Summer crafting: 10am-noon, Donington Library, PE11 4TA, book 01775 822730.
Gymnastics: (advanced) 1-4pm, and tomorrow (recreational), 9am-noon, Spalding Gymnastic Academy, Unit 8 Cradge Bank, Spalding, book 07900 986990.
Film: Despicable Me 3 (3D), 2pm, The Mummy, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.
Activity camp: to Wednesday, 9am-4pm, Peele Leisure Centre, Long Sutton, book 01406 366900.
Rastamouse: and Da Easy Crew family show, noon, 2pm, until Friday, Springfields Outlet Shopping.
RSPB Wash cruise: meet 9.30am lock keeper’s office, Witham Bank East, Boston, PE21 9JU, 07531 495521.
Deeping Ducklings baby group: 10-11.30am, Deepings Library.
Tuesday
Intro to horse riding: 10.30am-noon, Four Winds Equestrian Centre, West Pinchbeck, book 01775 640533.
Learn to play week: Holbeach Town Band, to Friday, 2-4pm, Back Lane, Holbeach, PE12 7LN, book 01775 712420.
Bingo: doors 6.30pm, Moulton Chapel Youth and Community Centre.
Dance and disabilities summer school: ages 8-18 with learning and physical disabilities, until Friday, 2-4pm, Tonic Health, Broadgate House, Westlode Street, Spalding, book 07867 005047.
Tae Kwon Do: 5-6pm, Castle Sports Complex, book 07786 444292.
Pottery painting: until Saturday, 10am-4pm, Doodles, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, 07907 921108.
Children’s crafting: 2.30-4pm, Crowland Hub, Hall Street.
Arts and Crafts: floral oil painting demo, 7pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, www.saacs.org.uk
Film: My Cousin Rachel, 2pm, Despicable Me 3, 6pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.
Mini raft building: 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, book on 01205 724678.
Wednesday
Film: Despicable Me 3, 11am (relaxed), 2pm, My Cousin Rachel, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.
Drumming workshop: 2-4.15pm, Crowland Hub, Hall Street, book at the hub.
Hockey: boys and girls, 9.30-11am, Glen Park, Station Road, Surfleet, book 01775 724832.
Activate: sports/arts activities, 11am-3pm (take a picnic), Memorial Park, Sutton Bridge, 01775 761161 (no need to book).
Folk Club: Bram Taylor, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, www.spaldingfolkclub.co.uk
Table tennis: 7.30-9pm, Castle Sports Complex, book admin@spaldingtabletennisleague.co.uk
Storytime activity: 2pm, Deepings Library.
Stamp Club: Steve Rudman, Sri Lanka, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, 01775 762661.
Pond dipping: hourly from 10am to 3pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, book on 01205 724678.
