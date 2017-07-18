What’s on (July 20 - July 26)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week
Thursday
Parkinson’s UK Meeting: Pinchbeck Village Hall, Spalding, 10.30-12.30. 01406 371348.
Theatre: Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Stamford. Hobson’s Choice. 7.45pm. Until August 26. 01780 756133
Folk Club Singaround: Welland Yacht Club, Spalding. 8pm. Free entry. 01775 723026.
Archaeology Festival: Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding. 4pm. Talk by Louise Jennings. £2 donation. 01775 764555.
Austistic Talk Space: Tonic Health, 6 Broadgate House, Spalding. Q&A sessions. 2-4pm. 01775 725059.
Theatre: South Holland Centre, Spalding. The Seagull. 7.30pm. Tickets from £7. 01775 764777.
Friday
Quiz & Supper: Fenland Airfield, Holbeach St Johns, Spalding. 7.45pm. £13 includes two-course meal. 01406 540330.
Walk: Village Hall, Church Lane, Edenham. 10.20am. 4 miles. 01529 497791.
Cactus Society: The Fraiser Room, St Laurence’s Church, Surfleet. 7.30pm. £1.50. 01778 393226.
Dance: Forbidden Summer Nights. Stamford Corn Exchange. 8pm. £18. 18+. 01780 766455.
Theatre: Crowland Abbey. Macbeth. 7.30pm. £7.50. 01733 211763.
Theatre: South Holland Centre, Spalding. The Seagull. 7.30pm. Tickets from £7. 01775 764777.
Theatre: Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Stamford. Hobson’s Choice. 7.45pm. Until August 31. 01780 756133.
Archaeology Festival: Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding. 10.30-4pm. All day play. 01775 764555.
Saturday
Music: Spalding Services and Social Club. 8.15pm. Park Lane. 01775 723995.
Quiz & Supper: St Paul’s Church Hall, Fulney. 6.30pm. For Sue Ryder. 01775 722817.
Music: Donington Royal British Legion. 8pm. Rick Roberts. 01775 821112.
Music: Palmers, Market Place, Long Sutton, Spalding. Justin & The Argonauts. 9pm. 01406 365554.
Pet Show: Baytree, Weston, Spalding. 12.30pm. Small animal and cat show. 01406 370242.
Karaoke: The Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove. 8pm. 01406 330768.
Archeology Festival: Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding. 10.30-4pm. Main event. 01775 764555.
Theatre: Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Stamford. Hobson’s Choice. 1.30pm and 7.45pm. Until August 31. 01780 756133.
Theatre: The Green, Hunstanton. Giovanni Pernice - Il Ballo e Vita. 7.30p. Tickets from £19.00. 01485 532252.
Sunday
Walk: Farcet Country Park, Cambridgeshire. 10.30am. 01775 725531.
Open garden: Yew Tree Farm, Westhorpe Road, Gosberton, Spalding. 11am-5pm. £4. www.ngs.org.uk.
Car Fest: Whaplode Drove, Spalding. WH Brand Car Fest. 9am. From £1. 01406 330265.
Fun Day: Castle Sports Complex, Spalding. 10am-4pm. 01775 762178.
Music: Nicholas Martin. Fen Lane, Pinchbeck, Spalding. 01775768052.
Family Fun: Bourne Woods, Bourne. Den building. £5 per group. 07760468052.
Garden Crawl: Moulton Village Green. 12pm. £2.50 entry. 01406 371201.
Car boot: Spalding Grammar School Rugby field. 7am. 25p entry.
Concert: Tom Jones, Holkham Hall, Norfolk, 01328713111.
Concert: Stamford Corn Exchange. The Beached Boys. 7.30pm Tickets from £15.00. 01780 766455.
Music: Donington Royal British Legion. 8pm. Budgie. 01775 821112.
Pet Show: Dog show. Baytree, Weston, Spalding. 12.30pm. 01406 370242.
Concert: Queen Tribute. The Green, Hunstanton. 7.30pm. Tickets from £17. 01485 532252.
Monday
Theatre: Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Stamford. Hobson’s Choice. 7.45pm. Until August 31. 01780 756133.
Tuesday
Stamp Society: The Frasier Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, Spalding. 7.30pm. 01775 762661.
Exhibition: Spalding Library. Photographs celebrating 50 years of Conservation areas.
Theatre: Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Stamford. Hobson’s Choice. 7.45pm. Until August 31. 01780 756133.
Drama: Workshop. Cemetery Chapels and University Academy Holbeach. 10.00-3.30. 01775 766921.
Film: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. South Holland Centre. 01775 764777
Wednesday
Drama workshop: Cemetery Chapels and University Academy Holbeach. 10am-3.30pm. 01775 766921.
Theatre: Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Stamford. Hobson’s Choice. 7.45pm. Until August 31. 01780 756133.