What’s on (July 13 - July 19)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week.
Thursday
Bedtime Stories: Spalding School of Dance, today/tomorrow 6pm, Saturday/Sunday 11am, 4pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Folk Club: tune session, 8pm, Lincoln Arms, Spalding, 01775 723026.
Holbeach Horticultural Society: tropical foliages with Graham Richards, 7.15pm for 7.30pm, William Stukeley primary School, Holbeach, 07791 688213.
Hawkfield Language Club: learn English, 7.15pm, Vista Hall, The Vista, Spalding, 07535 503780.
Stamford Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, until Saturday, 7.45pm (Saturday matinee 1.30pm), Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton, PE9 4BH, 01780 756133.
Sir Ranulph Fiennes: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Friday
Clairvoyant: Mighty Oaks and Sunflowers welcomes Brigette Harrison, 7.30pm, Ivo Day Centre, Albion Street, Spalding, PE11 2AU, 01775 724514.
Stamford Music Festival: live stage, 5-9.30pm, Saturday 11am-9.30pm, Sunday 11am-8pm, The Meadows, Stamford, 01832 281284.
Coppelia: English Youth Ballet, 7.30pm, and Saturday, 2.30pm, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange.
Saturday
Zebra: evening, Lincolnshire Poacher, Spalding.
Party in the Park: live music, fireworks, 6-11pm, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, tickets South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Live music: Sam’s Sounds, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Live music: Velvet Souls, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Music hall: St Nicolas Players, doors 7pm, Moulton Community Centre, 07722 305005.
Christina James: a morning with author of DI Yates novels, workshop style activity, readings, 10.30am-12.30pm, Spalding Library, 01522 782010.
Summer fete: 10am-4pm, Abbeygate Rest Home, North Street, Crowland, PE6 0EG.
The Simon and Garfunkel Story: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.
Sunday
Bakkavor fun day: stalls, fair rides, live music, flypast, tractor rally, classic cars, Action Medical Research food, gift and craft market, 10am-4pm, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding.
Music hall: St Nicolas Players, doors 2pm, Moulton Community Centre, 07722 305005
Live music: Ryan, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Informal evening of music: Spalding Parish Church Choir open evening, including songs from Oliver, The Heavens are Telling and The Halleluiah Chorus, 6.30pm, Spalding Parish Church, retiring collection.
Spalding Folk Band: 2-4pm, Ayscoughfee Gardens, Spalding.
Car boot: sellers 6am, buyers 7am, Rugby/Cricket Club Field, St Thomas’s Road, Spalding.
Monday
Film: Whisky Galore 5.30pm, Wonder Woman (3D) 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
RSPB The Wash cruise: meet 9.30am, lock keeper’s office, Witham Bank East, Boston, PE21 9JU, 07531 495521.
Tuesday
Film: Whisky Galore 2pm, Wonder Woman 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Welland Seniors Forum: independent and confidential advocacy, 2pm, United Reformed Church Hall, Pinchbeck Road, Spalding, 01775 711427.
Stamford Shakespeare: Hobsons’ Choice, until Saturday, 7.45pm (Saturday matinee 1.30pm), Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton, PE9 4BH, 01780 756133.
Wednesday
Film: Wonder Woman 2pm, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.