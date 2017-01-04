What’s on in Spalding

Events in Spalding and district from Thursday, January 5 to Wednesday, Nanuary 11.
Thursday
Film: Moana, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
NT Live: No Man’s Land, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Starting in Business: package of training and funding for aspiring entrepreneurs, South Holland District Council, Priory Road, Spalding, 08448 872568.
Photography talk: Underwater Indonesia by Jean and Barry Cade, Pinchbeck East Primary School, 7.30pm, 01775 680597.
Friday
Film: Fantastic Beasts, 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Starting in Business: package of training and funding for aspiring entrepreneurs, South Holland District Council, Priory Road, Spalding, 08448 872568.
Saturday
Social night: with music, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Live music: Clayton, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Film: Moana, 11am, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Fantastic Beasts, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Voices unplugged: 2.30pm, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.
Limehouse Lizzy: the ultimate Thin Lizzy tribute show, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.
Exotic Cat Society: 16th Championship Cat Show for Exotic Shorthairs, Tydd St Giles Community Centre, 12.30-4.30pm, 01945 780027.
Sunday
Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Plough Service: 10.30am, Moulton Chapel Methodist Chapel, 01406 380443.
Film: Moana, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Fantastic Beasts, 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Monday
Film: Fantastic Beasts 3D, 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Tuesday
Film: Fantastic Beasts, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding
Wednesday
Film: Fantastic Beasts, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.