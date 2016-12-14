What’s on in Spalding

Events in Spalding and district from Thursday, December 15 until Wednesday, December 21.

Thursday

Christmas bingo: eyes down 7.30pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.

Christmas bingo: 7.30pm, Victory Hall, Gedney.

Spalding Folk Club: singaround, party night, Welland Yacht Club, Cradge Bank, Spalding.

Beauty and the Beast: various times, until December 31, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Christmas tree festival: until December 23, 10am-4pm, St Mary’s Church, Weston.

Carol service: Mothers’ Union, 2pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.

Christmas flower arranging: workshop, tomorrow and Saturday, 9am-1pm, Flowers n Things, Red Lion Street, Spalding, 01775 769306.

A changed landscape: photographic and audio exhibition exploring how agriculture is no longer at the heart of rural life, until January 8, The Collection, Danes Terrace, Lincoln, LN2 1LP, www.thecollectionmuseum.com

Santa specials: until Christmas Eve, Nene Valley Railway, Peterborough, 01780 784444.

Peter Pan: various times, until December 30, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Friday

Live music: Jazz in the Village, 8pm, Holbeach St Marks Village Hall, 01406 701947, www.millarandspencer.co.uk

Christmas concert: 7pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.

Phyllis’s prize bingo: doors 6pm, eyes down 7pm, Whaplode Village Hall.

Christmas quiz: 7.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall.

Santa and sleigh: East Elloe Lions Christmas appeal, Co-op, Long Sutton.

Live music: Revolver, 9pm, Masons Arms, Bourne.

Northern Soul night: 8pm, Spalding Services and Social Club, High Street, Spalding.

Christmas carols: 7pm, Jubilee Park, Thackers Way, Deeping St James, PE6 8HP, 01778 343266.

Saturday

Live music: Tommy Curtis and Steve Baxter, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Live music: Matty Haynes, 9pm, Palmers, Long Sutton, 01406 365554.

Live music: The Boobonyx, 9pm, Lincolnshire Poacher, Spalding.

Santa and sleigh: East Elloe Lions Christmas appeal, Boyes, Holbeach.

Christmas tree festival: 11am-3pm, Pinchbeck Baptist Church.

Christmas tree festival: 10am-4pm, Spalding United Reformed Church, Pinchbeck Road.

Christmas fair: 3-5pm, Rose Lodge Care Home, Market Deeping.

Singing around the Christmas tree: Spalding town centre.

Christmas party: with Spalding Ukulele Orchestra, 7pm, Sutton St James Village Hall, 01945 440285.

Cinderella: 11am, 1.30pm, 4pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Sunday

Quiet Christmas: reflective Christmas service for those bereaved/feeling sad, 2.30pm, carols by candlelight, 6.30pm, All Saints’ Church, Holbeach.

Santa and sleigh: East Elloe Lions Christmas appeal, Tesco, Holbeach.

Christmas tree festival: 2-4pm, Spalding United Reformed Church, Pinchbeck Road.

Christmas bingo: doors 1pm, Gedney Drove End Village Hall.

Christmas concert: with The Mirinesse Singers, 4.30pm, Holbeach Methodist Church.

Carols by candlelight: 6.30pm, Pinchbeck Baptist Church.

Monday

Santa and sleigh: East Elloe Lions Christmas appeal, Sutton St James, village and bingo in the village hall about 7.30pm.

Coffee and toast: 8.30am-12.30pm, Pinchbeck Baptist Church.

Tuesday

Aladdin pantomime: until December 28, for times visit www.thebigpanto.com, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, 01775 680760.

Carols around the Christmas tree: 7pm, Market Place, Market Deeping, 01778 343170.

Tea with Santa: Baytree Garden Centre, Weston.

Wednesday

Carols around the tree: with Holbeach Town Band, take a lantern if you have one, 6pm, All Saints’ Churchyard, Holbeach.