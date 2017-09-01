What’s on (August 31 - September 6)

Your guide to what’s happening in the upcoming days
Thursday
NT live: Yerma, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: The Nut Job 2, Nutty by Nature (3D), 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Summer fayre: and barbecue, 11am-2pm, Chappell Centre, Pinchbeck Road, Spalding.
Art exhibition: 10am-6pm, and tomorrow 10am-4pm, St Matthew’s Church, Sutton Bridge.
Mini monsters: bug hunt, 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 725143.
Kick boxing: 5-9pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, 07907 694232.
Badminton: 2pm, Spalding Badminton Club, Albion Street, Spalding, book 07429 512228.
Summer fun arts and crafts: drop in 11am-3pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, 01775 764555.
Friday
Film: The Nut Job 2, Nutty by Nature 11am (relaxed), 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: War for the Planet of the Apes, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Jack and the Beanstalk: drama day with Act II, 10am, South Holland Centre, Spalding, book 01775 764777.
Fencing: 7pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01778 769749.
Tae Kwon Do: 7.30pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01775 760190.
Sing your heart out: sing along, age 10+, 2.30pm, Crowland Hub, Hall Street, www.crowlandhub.com
South Lincs Strollers: Threekingham/Birthorpe walk, meet 10.20am Three Kings Pub, Threekingham.
That’ll Be The Day: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Saturday
Live music: Steve Carmel, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Karate: 9.30am, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 07870 771193.
Photo exhibition: marking Pinchbeck Photographic Group’s 25th anniversary, opens today until Sept 29, open Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am-4pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding.
Spalding Ramblers: Wisbech museum visit and walk, meet 10am at museum, book day before 01406 371951.
Film: The Nut Job 2, Nutty by Nature 7.30pm, War for the Planet of the Apes, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Boston stream and vintage rally: 10am-5pm, and tomorrow, Frampton Lane, Hubberts Bridge, PE20 3QU.
Lincolnshire Trust for Cats: open day, 11am-4pm, Mill Lane, Osgodby, LN8 3TB, 01673 844628.
Sunday
Live music: Clayton, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Swineshead Silver Band: 2-4pm, Ayscoughfee Hall Gardens, Spalding, 01775 764555.
Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Tae Kwon Do: 10.30am, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01775 760190.
Jazz and swing: from 4pm, Palmers, Long Sutton, 01406 365554.
Film: The Nut Job 2, Nutty by Nature 3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Rhapsody Chorus: four week learn to sing course for ladies over 14, 7.30pm, Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Orton Centre, Peterborough, PE2 5QD, www.rhapsodychorus.org.uk
The Greatest Love of All: the Whitney Houston Show, 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.
Monday
Film: The Nut Job 2, Nutty by Nature, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Film: War for the Planet of the Apes 3D, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Doodles Pottery: mobile pottery painting studio, 10am-4pm, Bookmark, The Crescent, Spalding.
Tuesday
Film: 6 Days, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Meditation and mindfulness: new four-week course, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Images of Spalding: photographic exhibition celebrating 50 years of conservation areas in Spalding, running for two weeks, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.
U3A: guest speaker Louise Irving from Macmillan Cancer Support, 2pm, Curlew Centre, Sutton Bridge, www.u3a.org.uk
Spalding Arts and Crafts: bold and dynamic watercolour painting with Paul Talbot-Greaves, Pinchbeck Village Hall, www.saacs.org.uk
Wednesday
Spalding Photographic Society: open evening to start the new season, 7.30pm, Castle Outdoor Bowls Pavilion, Albion Street, Spalding, www.spaldingphotographicsociety.co.uk
The Teacups: Spalding Folk Club, 8pm, South Holland Centre Lounge, Spalding, www.spaldingfolkclub.co.uk
Stamp Club: Bostons of the world, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB, 01775 766117.
Film: 6 Days, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
