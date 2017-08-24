What’s on (August 24 - August 30)

Your guide to what’s happening in the upcoming days
Thursday
Summer fayre: and barbecue, 11am-2pm, Chappell Centre, Pinchbeck Road, Spalding.
Summer crafting: 10am-noon, Donington Library, book 01775 822730.
Summer fun arts and crafts: drop in 11am-3pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, 01775 764555.
Mini monsters: bug hunt, 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, book 01205 724678.
Kick boxing: 5-9pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, 07907 694232.
Matt Taylor’s hockey camp: two days, 9.30am-5pm, Glen Park, Station Road, Surfleet, book 01775 724832.
Badminton: 2pm, and tomorrow 5pm, Spalding Badminton Club, Albion Street, Spalding, book 07429 512228.
Cafe language club: 7.15pm, The Vista Hall, Spalding, 07535 503780.
Film: Captain Underpants 2pm, Dunkirk 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Stamford Shakespeare: end of season, Hobson’s Choice, until Saturday, 7.45pm, Tolethorpe Hall, near Stamford, 01780 756133.
Friday
Flower festival: until Monday, 10am-5pm (noon-5pm Sunday), Crowland Abbey.
Flower Festival: until Monday, 10am-5pm, St Nicholas Church, Lutton.
Car wash: Spalding Services Club, High Street, Spalding.
Become a dementia friend: 1.30pm, Spalding Library, 07894 034368.
Fencing: 7pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01778 769749.
Tae Kwon Do: 7.30pm, and Sunday 10.30am, Castle Sports Complex, book 01775 760190.
Film: Spider-Man, Homecoming 2pm/6.30pm, Saturday 2pm/7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Friday crafts: 10am-5pm, Deepings Library.
Sing your heart out: sing along for ages 10+, 2.30pm, Crowland Hub, Hall Street, book crowlandhub@outlook.com
Community coffee morning: free tea, coffee and cake, 10.30am-noon, Tonic Health, 6 Broadgate House, Westlode Street, Spalding.
Saturday
Art exhibition: until September 1, 10am-6pm (noon-6pm Sunday, 10am-4pm Friday), St Matthew’s Church, Sutton Bridge, 07826 843611.
Art sale: until Monday, 10am-4pm, Crowland Hub, Hall Street.
Live music: Ken Dumas, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Live music: Johnny Vee, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Driveway sale: Lutton village.
Flower and craft festival: until Monday, 10.30am-4.30pm (noon-4.30pm Sunday), Baptist Church, Gosberton.
Karate: 9.30am, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 07870 771193.
David Ingley concert: 8pm, and tomorrow 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.
Summer fete: car boot, from 1pm, Field House Residential Home, Old Main Road, Fleet Hargate, PE12 8LL.
Coningsby Military Wives Choir: and RAF Air Cadet National Choir concert, 7pm, Boston Stump.
Sunday
Live music: Pat Campbell, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Inflatable swim session: 11am-noon, Spalding Swimming Pool, book 01775 725978.
Noasis: Oasis tribute band, 4-7pm, Punchbowl, Spalding.
Music in the park: 10am-10pm, Winfrey Park, Long Sutton.
Party in the park: from noon, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.
Aviation talk: Kev Rumens, modern day bomber pilot, 2pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, book 01775 764555.
Live music: The Boobonyx, 9pm-midnight, Lincolnshire Poacher, Spalding, 01775 766490.
Tuesday
Film: the Nut Job 2, Nutty By Nature 2pm, Spider-Man, Homecoming (3D) 7.30pm, and tomorrow (not 3D), South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
50th anniversary holiday club: until Friday, 9.30am, Long Sutton Baptist Church, book 01406 362746.
Spookey supper: and book signing by Rev Elizabeth Paddon, 7pm, Mal’s Vintage Tea Room, Long Sutton, 01406 363331.
Mini raft building: 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, book on 01205 724678.
Activity camp: and tomorrow, 9am-4pm, Peele Leisure Centre, Long Sutton, book 01406 366800.
Fit for sport: until Friday, 9.30am-4.30pm/8.30am-5.30pm, Castle Sports Complex, book 0845 4563233.
Inflatable swim session: 1.30-2.30pm, until Friday, Spalding Swimming Pool, book 01775 725978.
Pottery painting: 10am-4pm, until Saturday, Doodles, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, 07907 921108.
Intro to horse riding: 10.30am, Four Winds Equestrian Centre, Leaveslake Drove, West Pinchbeck, book 01775 640533.
Children’s crafting: 2.30pm, turn up, Crowland Hub, Hall Street.
Tae Kwon do: 5pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 07786 444292.
Wednesday
Sing your heart out: 2.30pm, Crowland Hub, Hall Street, book crowlandhub@outlook.com
Summer fun hockey: 9.30am, Glen Park, Surfleet, book 01775 724832.
Activate: 11am-3pm, Cowbit Playing Field, 01775 761161.
Table Tennis: 7.30pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book admin@spaldingtabletennisleague.co.uk
Pond dipping: hourly 10am to 3pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, book on 01205 724678.
Badminton: and tomorrow 2pm, Friday 5pm, Spalding Badminton Club, Albion Street, Spalding, book 07429 512228.
Fun baking session: reception-year 6, 10am-noon, 2-4pm, Youbake Kitchen, Moulton Chapel, book 07555 376090.
