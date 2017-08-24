Search

What’s on (August 24 - August 30)

St Nicholas Church in Lutton holds its flower festival this weekend, along with Crowland Abbey and Gosberton Baptist Church.
St Nicholas Church in Lutton holds its flower festival this weekend, along with Crowland Abbey and Gosberton Baptist Church.

Your guide to what’s happening in the upcoming days

Thursday

Summer fayre: and barbecue, 11am-2pm, Chappell Centre, Pinchbeck Road, Spalding.

Summer crafting: 10am-noon, Donington Library, book 01775 822730.

Summer fun arts and crafts: drop in 11am-3pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, 01775 764555.

Mini monsters: bug hunt, 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, book 01205 724678.

Kick boxing: 5-9pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, 07907 694232.

Matt Taylor’s hockey camp: two days, 9.30am-5pm, Glen Park, Station Road, Surfleet, book 01775 724832.

Badminton: 2pm, and tomorrow 5pm, Spalding Badminton Club, Albion Street, Spalding, book 07429 512228.

Cafe language club: 7.15pm, The Vista Hall, Spalding, 07535 503780.

Film: Captain Underpants 2pm, Dunkirk 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Stamford Shakespeare: end of season, Hobson’s Choice, until Saturday, 7.45pm, Tolethorpe Hall, near Stamford, 01780 756133.

Friday

Flower festival: until Monday, 10am-5pm (noon-5pm Sunday), Crowland Abbey.

Flower Festival: until Monday, 10am-5pm, St Nicholas Church, Lutton.

Car wash: Spalding Services Club, High Street, Spalding.

Become a dementia friend: 1.30pm, Spalding Library, 07894 034368.

Fencing: 7pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01778 769749.

Tae Kwon Do: 7.30pm, and Sunday 10.30am, Castle Sports Complex, book 01775 760190.

Film: Spider-Man, Homecoming 2pm/6.30pm, Saturday 2pm/7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Friday crafts: 10am-5pm, Deepings Library.

Sing your heart out: sing along for ages 10+, 2.30pm, Crowland Hub, Hall Street, book crowlandhub@outlook.com

Community coffee morning: free tea, coffee and cake, 10.30am-noon, Tonic Health, 6 Broadgate House, Westlode Street, Spalding.

Saturday

Art exhibition: until September 1, 10am-6pm (noon-6pm Sunday, 10am-4pm Friday), St Matthew’s Church, Sutton Bridge, 07826 843611.

Art sale: until Monday, 10am-4pm, Crowland Hub, Hall Street.

Live music: Ken Dumas, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Live music: Johnny Vee, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Driveway sale: Lutton village.

Flower and craft festival: until Monday, 10.30am-4.30pm (noon-4.30pm Sunday), Baptist Church, Gosberton.

Karate: 9.30am, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 07870 771193.

David Ingley concert: 8pm, and tomorrow 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.

Summer fete: car boot, from 1pm, Field House Residential Home, Old Main Road, Fleet Hargate, PE12 8LL.

Coningsby Military Wives Choir: and RAF Air Cadet National Choir concert, 7pm, Boston Stump.

Sunday

Live music: Pat Campbell, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Inflatable swim session: 11am-noon, Spalding Swimming Pool, book 01775 725978.

Noasis: Oasis tribute band, 4-7pm, Punchbowl, Spalding.

Music in the park: 10am-10pm, Winfrey Park, Long Sutton.

Party in the park: from noon, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.

Aviation talk: Kev Rumens, modern day bomber pilot, 2pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, book 01775 764555.

Live music: The Boobonyx, 9pm-midnight, Lincolnshire Poacher, Spalding, 01775 766490.

Tuesday

Film: the Nut Job 2, Nutty By Nature 2pm, Spider-Man, Homecoming (3D) 7.30pm, and tomorrow (not 3D), South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

50th anniversary holiday club: until Friday, 9.30am, Long Sutton Baptist Church, book 01406 362746.

Spookey supper: and book signing by Rev Elizabeth Paddon, 7pm, Mal’s Vintage Tea Room, Long Sutton, 01406 363331.

Mini raft building: 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, book on 01205 724678.

Activity camp: and tomorrow, 9am-4pm, Peele Leisure Centre, Long Sutton, book 01406 366800.

Fit for sport: until Friday, 9.30am-4.30pm/8.30am-5.30pm, Castle Sports Complex, book 0845 4563233.

Inflatable swim session: 1.30-2.30pm, until Friday, Spalding Swimming Pool, book 01775 725978.

Pottery painting: 10am-4pm, until Saturday, Doodles, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, 07907 921108.

Intro to horse riding: 10.30am, Four Winds Equestrian Centre, Leaveslake Drove, West Pinchbeck, book 01775 640533.

Children’s crafting: 2.30pm, turn up, Crowland Hub, Hall Street.

Tae Kwon do: 5pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 07786 444292.

Wednesday

Sing your heart out: 2.30pm, Crowland Hub, Hall Street, book crowlandhub@outlook.com

Summer fun hockey: 9.30am, Glen Park, Surfleet, book 01775 724832.

Activate: 11am-3pm, Cowbit Playing Field, 01775 761161.

Table Tennis: 7.30pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book admin@spaldingtabletennisleague.co.uk

Pond dipping: hourly 10am to 3pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, book on 01205 724678.

Badminton: and tomorrow 2pm, Friday 5pm, Spalding Badminton Club, Albion Street, Spalding, book 07429 512228.

Fun baking session: reception-year 6, 10am-noon, 2-4pm, Youbake Kitchen, Moulton Chapel, book 07555 376090.