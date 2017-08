What’s on (Aug 10 - Aug 16)

Have your say

THURSDAY

Film: Despicable Me 3, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

NT Live: Angels in America part 1, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Summer fun arts and crafts: drop in 11am-3pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, 01775 764555.

Mini monsters: bug hunt, 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, book 01205 724678.

Kick boxing: 5-9pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, 07907 694232.

Pirate treasure trail: and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.

Moth morning: 10am, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.

Summer stroll: 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, book 01205 724678.

Wash walk: and tomorrow, guided tour sea wall and green marsh, meet 2pm Shep Whites car park, Holbeach St Matthew, PE12 8EQ

FRIDAY

Film: Cars 3, 11am, Saturday 2pm, Sunday 6pm, Monday 2pm, Tuesday 6pm, Wednesday (3D) 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Design your own t-shirt: take ideas on Pinterest board, just turn up, 2.30pm, Crowland Hub.

Fencing: 7pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01778 769749.

Tae Kwon Do: 7.30pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01775 760190.

Pond dipping: every hour from 10am to 3pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, book 01205 724678.

Dance/sing-along: Dave Logan and Pat Campbell, 7.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.

Northern Soul and Motown: 8pm-late, Spalding Services club, High Street, PE11 1TX.

Green Meadows Festival: until Sunday, Elton Estate, Peterborough, PE8 6SH.

The Searchers: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

SATURDAY

1940s weekend: and tomorrow, family event, flypast, 10.30am-4pm, Ayscoughfee Hall Museum and Gardens, Spalding, 01775 764555.

Film: Hampstead 7.30pm, Monday 7.30pm, Tuesday 2pm, Wednesday 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Live music: 54321, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Karate: 9.30am, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 07870 771193.

Open day: for kids, cemetery tails, painting exhibition, understand the work of the graveyard survey team, 11am and 2pm, Holbeach Cemetery Chapel.

Charity football tournament/family fun day: celebrity players, 9am-11pm, Holbeach Bank Football Club, PE12 8BX.

Garage sale:10am-2pm, Billingborough village.

Garage sale: 9am-2pm, 206 High Road, Moulton, PE12 6NU.

Coffee morning: 9.30am-noon, St Matthew’s Church, Sutton Bridge.

SUNDAY

Live music: Chad, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Choral evensong: Divers Voyces, 6pm, Crowland Abbey.

Inflatable swim session: 11am-noon, Spalding Swimming Pool, book 01775 725978.

Boston classic car club annual show: 10.30am-4.30pm, Graves Park, Kirton, PE20 1LR.

NGS open garden: 10am-4pm, Butterfly Hospice, Rowan Way, Boston, PE21 9DH.

MONDAY

Roller disco: 2-4pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding.

Activity camp: until Wednesday, 9am-4pm, Peele Leisure Centre, Long Sutton, book, 01406 366800.

Fit for sport: until Friday, standard day 9.30am-4.30pm, extended day 8.30am-5.30pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 0845 4563233.

Inflatable swim session: 1.30-2.30pm, until Friday, Spalding Swimming Pool, book 01775 725978.

Gymnastics: 1-4pm advanced, Spalding Gymnastic Academy, Unit 8 Cradge Bank, Spalding, PE11 3AB, book 07900 986990.

James and the Giant Peach drama week: Act II fun week 10am-4pm until Friday, South Holland Centre, Spalding, book 01775 764777.

Ducklings Baby Group: 10-11.30am, Lego Club, 12.30-5pm, Deepings Library.

Doodles Pottery: mobile studio, 10am-4pm, Bookmark, The Crescent, Spalding.

Singing workshop: with Handful of Harmonies, 7.30pm, Langtoft Village Hall, 07545 979675.

TUESDAY

Gymnastics: recreational 9am-noon, advance 1-4pm, Spalding Gymnastic Academy, Cradge Bank, Spalding, book 07900 986990.

Mini raft building: 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, book on 01205 724678.

Children’s crafting: 2.30pm, Crowland Hub, Hall Street.

Tae Kwon Do: 5pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 07786 444292.

Pottery painting: 10am-4pm, until Saturday, Doodles, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, 07907 921108.

Birdwatching cruise: on The Wash, meet 9am lock keeper’s office, Witham Bank East, Boston, PE21 9JU, 07531 495521.

WEDNESDAY

Summer fun hockey: 9.30am, Glen Park, Surfleet, book 01775 724832.

2 hour hack: 10.30am, Four Winds Equestrian Centre, Leaveslake Drove, West Pinchbeck, book 01775 640533.

Activate: 11am-3pm, Monks House Playing Field, Spalding, 01775 761161

Drumming workshop: 2-4.15pm, Crowland Hub, Hall Street.

Table Tennis: 7.30pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book admin@spaldingtabletennisleague.co.uk

Fun baking sessions: 10am-noon, 2-4pm, Youbake Kitchen, Beech House, Fengate, Moulton Chapel, PE12 0XL, book 07555 376090.

Storytime and activity: 2pm, Deepings Library.

Pond dipping: hourly from 10am to 3pm, and Friday, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, book on 01205 724678.

Badminton: and tomorrow 2pm, Friday 5pm, Spalding Badminton Club, Albion Street, Spalding, book 07429 512228.