What’s on (April 6 - April 12)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week.
Thursday
Fashion show: by East Elloe Lions Club, 7.30pm, Sutton St James Village Hall.
Film: the Lego Batman Movie 11am (relaxed), 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
NT Live: Twelfth Night, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Quiz: fish and chip supper, doors 6.30pm, quiz 7.15pm, Memorial Hall, Gedney Hill.
Wizard of Oz: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Friday
Clairvoyant: Lynette Foster, 7.30pm, Ivo Day Centre, Albion Street, Spalding, PE11 2AU, 01775 724514.
Macmillan hub: drop in session, 1.30-2.30pm, Market House, Long Sutton.
Film: Beauty and the Beast, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Viceroy’s House, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Easter egg hunt: until April 23, 9.30am-4pm (last entry 3pm), ages 5-15, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.
The Searchers: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Saturday
Spring Flower and Garden Show: Lincolnshire Daffodil Society in association with Springfields Horticultural Society, and tomorrow, 10am-4pm, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, 01775 724843.
The Big Jig: ceilidh, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 07777 696690.
The Bad Guys: slapstick comedy workshop before the show, ages 5-7 11am-noon, ages 8-11 12.30-1.30pm, show 2.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Live music: Tommy Curtis and Steve Baxter, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Live music: Glorious One-Eyed Cats, 9pm, Palmers, Long Sutton, 01406 365554.
Film: Beauty and the Beast, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Spring fair: stalls, lunches, 10am-2.30pm, United Reformed Church, Pinchbeck Road, Spalding, book lunch before the day on 01775 766403.
Charity auction: starts 11am, outside Natwest Bank, Market Place, Spalding.
Spring fair: 1-3pm, St Barnabas Hospice, Clover Way, Wygate Park, Spalding, PE11 3GD.
Spring fair: 10am-noon, Open Door Church Hall, Spalding Road, Deeping St James.
Plant sale: 10am-1pm, Market House, Long Sutton, 01406 366767.
Easter egg hunt: with lambs and sheep to see, and tomorrow, Springfields Outlet Shopping, Spalding.
Easter coffee morning: 10am-noon, Moulton Chapel Methodist Church.
NGS open garden: and tomorrow, 11am-4pm, Burghley House private south garden, Stamford.
ACDC UK Live: 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.
Sunday
NGS open garden: 11am-6pm, Grimsthorpe Castle.
Live music: Rick Roberts, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Milling day: 11am-4pm, Cogglesford Watermill, near Sleaford, www.cogglesfordwatermill.co.uk
Live music: Paul Carman, 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.
Film: Beauty and the Beast, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Viceroy’s House, 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Easter egg hunt: for children, 1pm onwards, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove, 07979 566806.
Spalding Ramblers: medium walk Rutland, meet village green near Exeter Arms, Barrowden, for 10.30am start, 01406 373384.
Bingo: doors 1.30pm, eyes down 2.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall.
Monday
Film: Beauty and the Beast, 2pm (3D), South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Viceroy’s House, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Easter egg hunt: with pygmy goats, pigs, alpaca and donkey to see, until Friday, Springfields Outlet Shopping, Spalding.
Tuesday
Holbeach Town Band: open day and taster session for children and adults, 11am-3pm, Back Lane, Holbeach, 01775 712420.
Film: Beauty and the Beast, 11am (relaxed), South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Viceroy’s House, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
ROH Ballet: Jewels, 7.15pm, South Holland Centre.
Seann Walsh: One for the Road Tour, 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.
Wednesday
Film: Beauty and the Beast, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Viceroy’s House, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Top of the poppets: under sevens family disco, 1.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.