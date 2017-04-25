What’s on (April 27 - May 3)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland.
Thursday
Pinchbeck Photographic Club: Dennis Peagram with ‘Preparing images for projection’ and Geoff Horton and Mike Gray with images of ‘The Italian job’, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Primary School, Fennell Road.
Bingo: doors 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.
Natural Health Group: talks, demos, tastings, 7.30pm, Sutterton Village Hall, email slnh@mail.com
Scarecrow festival: until Monday, Moulton Chapel village, 01406 380551.
Disco Inferno: ACT II Theatre Company, until Saturday, 7.30pm, Saturday matinee 2.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Arrival: The hits of Abba, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.
Friday
The Clarkson Singers: 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Long Sutton.
Quiz: 7pm, Spalding Grammar School.
Film: Freaky Friday - Brides of Dracula, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
South Lincs Strollers: Walk, Rippingale, meet 10.20am on road by Rippingale Church, 01529 497791.
Funhouse Comedy Club: Dan Nightingale, Peter Brush, Doug Segal Barry Dodds, 8.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Deepings Literary Festival: three day programme of literary fiction and non fiction, storytellers and folk singers, until Sunday, different venues, www.deepingsliteraryfestival.co.uk
One Night of Elvis: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Saturday
Live music: Steve B, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Live music: Pat Campbell, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Quiz: 8pm for 8.30pm start, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.
Mega bingo: doors 1pm, eyes down 2pm, WI Hall, Park Road, Holbeach, 01406 425947.
Read dating: ten local authors talking about their books and their writing to readers for five minutes, part of Deepings Literary Festival.
Bedding plant sale: cake stall, crafts, 10am-noon, St Andrew’s Church, Horbling.
Pure Vinyl: retro disco for Holbeach Bank FC, 7.30pm-midnight, Holbeach Services Club.
Alice in Wonderland: Tulipfest, Mad Hatters Tea Party, entertainment, activities, stalls, until Monday, Springfields Festival Gardens, Spalding, 01775 724843
Boston May fair: until May 6, various times, Market Place to Bargate Green, Boston, www.boston.gov.uk
Sunday
Tuliptime parade: with scarecrow festival, vintage cars and tractors, entertainment, from 3pm, Moulton Chapel, 01406 380551.
Live music: Clayton, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Live music: The Boobonyx, 8pm, Lincolnshire Poacher, Spalding, 01775 766490.
Gift and craft fair: 10am-4pm, Moulton Windmill, 014063 373237.
Live music: Darren Busby and Nigel Boy Syer in concert, 2.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall, 01406 362782.
O sole mio: tribute concert to Pavarotti with Claudia Hirschfeld and Johannes Gross, 4pm, Swineshead Village Hall,advance tickets only 01205 820080.
Bowls open day: Bicker Bowls Club, Cemetery Road, 01775 820784.
Miriness Singers: a concert of music by female composers, 6.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck, www.southhollandcentre.co.uk
Truckfest: and tomorrow, Peterborough Showground, www.truckfest.co.uk
Monday
Fenland Keswick convention: 2.30pm, Spalding Grammar School.
Bank holiday fly-in: Fenland Aero Club, Holbeach St Johns, PE12 8RQ, 01406 540330.
Arts and Crafts Society exhibition: until May 29, 10.30am-4pm Wednesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, www.saacs.org.uk
Belly dancing: for beginners, 6.45pm, Weston Village Hall, 01775 640705.
Hip hop class: ages 4-7, 5-5.45pm, age 8-13 5.45-6.30pm, special needs all ages 6.30-7.15pm, St Norbert’s Community Hall, St Thomas’s Road, Spalding, 07900 874152.
Rainbow Beltane Festival: live music, arts and crafts, faery fun and lots more, gates open 11am, The Five Bells, Tydd St Mary, PE13 5QH.
Tuesday
Film: Hidden Figures, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Bingo: doors 6.45pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Moulton Chapel Community Centre.
REME Association: meeting, new age kurling, 7.30pm, Drill Hall, Main Ridge West, Boston, 01754 874200.
Wednesday
Folk Club: Miranda Sykes solo UK tour, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01406 381339.
Stamp Club: Susan Cattermole ‘Cyprus’, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB, 01775 762661.
Film: Hidden Figures, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.