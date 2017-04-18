What’s on (April 20 - April 26)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week.

Thursday

Film: Beauty and the Beast, 11am, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: The Great Wall, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

NT Live: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Pinchbeck Photographic: lecturer Dave Stewart LBPPA on Photoshop and working with Adobe Camera Raw, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Primary School.

Parkinson’s UK: Steve Dawson talking about his experiences rowing the Atlantic, 10.30am-12.30pm, Pinchbeck village Hall.

Bye Bye Baby: the storey of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Friday

Coningsby Military Wives Choir: to start the flower festival, St Mary and the Holy Rood Church, Donington, 01775 821515.

Live music: Stacey Kent, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Quilt show: tomorrow and Sunday, 10am-4pm, Moulton Windmill, PE12 6QB, 01406 373237.

Ceilidh: with The Beltonas and Slapdash Dancers, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church Hall, Rose Lane, Pinchbeck, 01775 723026.

Film: Trespass Against Us, 11am, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

History and Archaeology Group: Terry Barnatt ‘Through river country’ talk and film, 7.30pm, St John’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.

The King of Pop: Navi, Michael Jackson tribute artist, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Saturday

Flower festivals: St Laurence Church, Surfleet (01775 680235) until May 1, 10am-5pm; All Saints’ Church, Moulton (01406 370805) until May 1, 10am-6pm; St James Church, Moulton Chapel (01406 380357) until May 2; St Mary’s Church, Long Sutton (07411 229926) until May 1, 10am-6pm; St Mary and the Holy Rood Church, Donington (01775 821515) until April 30; St Mary’s Church, Sutterton (01205 460590) until May 1, 10.30am-5.30pm; St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Gosberton (01775 841585) until May 1.

Open Day: Holbeach Cemetery Chapels, 10am-4pm. Display of winning entries for the recent photo competition. Cemetery trail at 2pm exploring the history of Victorians buried in the cemetery.

Cactus plant sale: and succulents, 15 leading cactus nurseries and growers, 10am-3pm, Holbeach Community Centre, PE12 7DE, www.spalding.bcss.org.uk

Film: Trespass Against Us, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Jumble sale: and up cycled, 10am-3pm, Memorial Hall, Gedney Hill, 07530 843466.

Pure Vinyl: retro disco, 8.30pm-midnight, The Anchor Inn, Sutton Bridge.

World Book Night: prepublication proof copies of book given away, 6-8pm, Bookmark, The Crescent, Spalding, 01775 769231

Live music: Pat Campbell, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Model Engineering and Hobby Show: and tomorrow, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, www.spaldingshow.com

Live music: Bear Club, 9pm, Palmers, Long Sutton, 01406 365554.

Into the Woods: until April 29, Blackfriars Theatre, Boston, 01205 363108.

That’ll Be The Day, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Sunday

Spalding Ramblers: 9 mile walk Aisby, meet village car park for 10.30am start, 07747 736350.

Tractor charity road run: set off 9.30am from Moulton Bulb Company field, Broad Lane, Moulton, PE12 6PP, 07825 609575.

Live music: Budgie, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

NGS open garden:2-5pm, The Old Rectory, East Keal, PE23 4AT.

Peterborough Jazz: Alexandra Ridout Quintet supported by Laurie Jacobs/George Grant Quintet, 7.15pm, Great Northern Hotel, Peterborough, PE1 1QL, 01733 571764.

Pasha: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Monday

Belly dancing: for absolute beginners, five week course, 6.45pm, Weston Village Hall, book 01775 640705.

Buddy: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Tuesday

Fashion show: with Lincs Fashions, 7pm, Ruby Hunt Centre, Donington.

Stamp Club: Chris Howe ‘worldwide registered mail’, 7.30pm, Frasier Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB, 01775 762661.

Wednesday

Flower festivals: St Bartholomew’s Church, West Pinchbeck (017758 766881), until May 1, 10am-5pm; St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck (01775 640213), 10am-5pm.

Disco Inferno: ACT II Theatre Company, until Saturday, 7.30pm (Sat matinee 2.30pm), South Holland Centre, Spalding.