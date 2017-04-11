Search

What’s on (April 13-April 19)

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is showing at Spalding's South Holland Centre until April 21.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is showing at Spalding's South Holland Centre until April 21.

0
Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland.

Thursday

Film: Viceroy’s House, 11am, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: Beauty and the Beast, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Easter egg hunt: until April 23, 9.30am-4pm (last entry 3pm), RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.

Horticultural Society: ‘The fern nursery’ with Neil Timms, 7.15pm for 7.30pm, William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach, 01406 366410.

Spalding Folk Club: tune session, 8pm, Lincoln Arms, Spalding.

Cupid’s 68: 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Good Friday

Easter services: for Spalding and district visit www.CTSpaD.org.uk

Stations of the Cross: 9am, St John the Baptist Church, Spalding, 9.30am, St Matthew’s Church, Sutton Bridge.

Walk of Witness: Churches Together, 10am from St Mary and St Nicolas Church and St Thomas’s Road Methodist Church, Spalding, converging for open air service 10.30am, Hall Place, Spalding.

Walk of Witness: 10.30am, Gosberton Baptist Church.

Ecumenical Walk of Witness: 11am, Crowland Abbey.

South Lincs Strollers: walk Folkingham, meet 10.20am in village square (lunch stop available), 01529 497791.

NGS open garden: 11am-4pm, Easton Walled Gardens, NG33 5AP, www.ngs.org.uk

Saturday

Film: Beauty and the Beast, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: The Great Wall (3D), 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Easter celebration: drawing, competitions and cake decorating, 10am-4pm, Holbeach Hub, Boston Road, 07719 189528.

Penny mile event: turning pennies into an ‘art attack’ instead of laying end to end, 10am-3pm, Ayscoughfee Gardens, Spalding, 07411 093113.

Pop up auction: with Batemans, valuations 10am-noon, auction 2pm, Market House, Long Sutton, 01406 366767.

Spalding Sequence Club: dance, 8pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, 01775 840945.

Bingo: doors 6.30pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Sutton St James Bowls Club, 01945 587782.

Live music: The Boobonyx, 9pm, The Black Bull, Kirton, 01205 722530.

Live music: Ken Durrens, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

The Three Little Pigs: Blackfriars, Boston, 01205 363108.

Easter Sunday

Car boot sale: Spalding Lions, 7.30am-12.30pm, booters 7am, Sainsbury’s Car Park, Spalding.

Live music: Chad, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Live music: Just Josh, 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Live music: Meg McPartlin, 5pm, Priors Oven, Spalding.

Easter egg hunt: 10am-3pm (or until eggs have gone) Moulton Mill.

Monday

Easter trail: look for bugs and solve clues, dinosaur quiz, Three Counties Dog Rescue, 2-4pm, Bourne Wood.

Mill: open for tours, 10am-4pm, last tour 3pm, Moulton Mill.

Tuesday

Film: Beauty and the Beast, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: The Great Wall, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

The Wizard of Oz: 2pm, 6pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Omid Djalili: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Wednesday

Film: Beauty and the Beast, 5pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: The Great Wall (3D), 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Easter quiz: and supper, 7pm, Punchbowl, Spalding, 07779 895388.

Michael English: 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.