What’s on (April 13-April 19)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland.
Thursday
Film: Viceroy’s House, 11am, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Beauty and the Beast, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Easter egg hunt: until April 23, 9.30am-4pm (last entry 3pm), RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.
Horticultural Society: ‘The fern nursery’ with Neil Timms, 7.15pm for 7.30pm, William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach, 01406 366410.
Spalding Folk Club: tune session, 8pm, Lincoln Arms, Spalding.
Cupid’s 68: 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.
Good Friday
Easter services: for Spalding and district visit www.CTSpaD.org.uk
Stations of the Cross: 9am, St John the Baptist Church, Spalding, 9.30am, St Matthew’s Church, Sutton Bridge.
Walk of Witness: Churches Together, 10am from St Mary and St Nicolas Church and St Thomas’s Road Methodist Church, Spalding, converging for open air service 10.30am, Hall Place, Spalding.
Walk of Witness: 10.30am, Gosberton Baptist Church.
Ecumenical Walk of Witness: 11am, Crowland Abbey.
South Lincs Strollers: walk Folkingham, meet 10.20am in village square (lunch stop available), 01529 497791.
NGS open garden: 11am-4pm, Easton Walled Gardens, NG33 5AP, www.ngs.org.uk
Saturday
Film: Beauty and the Beast, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: The Great Wall (3D), 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Easter celebration: drawing, competitions and cake decorating, 10am-4pm, Holbeach Hub, Boston Road, 07719 189528.
Penny mile event: turning pennies into an ‘art attack’ instead of laying end to end, 10am-3pm, Ayscoughfee Gardens, Spalding, 07411 093113.
Pop up auction: with Batemans, valuations 10am-noon, auction 2pm, Market House, Long Sutton, 01406 366767.
Spalding Sequence Club: dance, 8pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, 01775 840945.
Bingo: doors 6.30pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Sutton St James Bowls Club, 01945 587782.
Live music: The Boobonyx, 9pm, The Black Bull, Kirton, 01205 722530.
Live music: Ken Durrens, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
The Three Little Pigs: Blackfriars, Boston, 01205 363108.
Easter Sunday
Car boot sale: Spalding Lions, 7.30am-12.30pm, booters 7am, Sainsbury’s Car Park, Spalding.
Live music: Chad, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Live music: Just Josh, 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Live music: Meg McPartlin, 5pm, Priors Oven, Spalding.
Easter egg hunt: 10am-3pm (or until eggs have gone) Moulton Mill.
Monday
Easter trail: look for bugs and solve clues, dinosaur quiz, Three Counties Dog Rescue, 2-4pm, Bourne Wood.
Mill: open for tours, 10am-4pm, last tour 3pm, Moulton Mill.
Tuesday
Film: Beauty and the Beast, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: The Great Wall, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
The Wizard of Oz: 2pm, 6pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.
Omid Djalili: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Wednesday
Film: Beauty and the Beast, 5pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: The Great Wall (3D), 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Easter quiz: and supper, 7pm, Punchbowl, Spalding, 07779 895388.
Michael English: 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.