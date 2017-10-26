Search

The Beltonas play at a Halloween Ceilidh at St Mary's Church in Pinchbeck on Friday (Oct 27).
Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days (October 26 - November 1)

Thursday

Halloween fun day: supporting Sue Ryder, noon-4pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, 01775 710606.

Film: The Emoji Movie, 11am (relaxed), 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: Borg vs McEnroe, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Act II: Ghostly Tales, six ghost stories in a portmanteau show, until Saturday, 7.30pm, Ayscoughfee Hall Museum, Spalding, tickets 01775 764555.

Fenland Natural Health: flower essence therapy, 7.30pm, Sutterton Village Hall.

Friday

Quiz: 7.30pm, Donington Church Hall, book 01775 820248.

Cake stall: 9am-noon, Long Sutton Church Hall.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 2.5 mile walk Frampton Marsh, 2pm, book 01205 724678.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 2.5 mile walk Willow Tree Fen at dusk, 6pm, start Willow Tree Fen Nature Reserve, PE11 3JH.

Film: Goodbye Christopher Robin, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Live music: Sarah Moule, Ella Fitzgerald songbook, 7.30pm, Market House, Long Sutton, 01406 366767.

Halloween quiz: 7.30pm, Gosberton Public Hall, tickets 07935 906341.

Ceilidh: The Beltonas, 7.45pm, St Mary’s Church Hall, Rose Lane, Pinchbeck, 01775 723026.

South Lincs Strollers: Scottlethorpe walk, meet 10.20am, off A151 from Bourne, park on verge Auster/Toft Road, 01529 497791.

RSPB bird watching cruise: on The Wash, meet 8.30am, lock keeper’s office, Witham Bank East, Boston, PE21 9JU, 07531 495521.

Saturday

Fireworks display: 6-8pm, Snowden Field, Crowland.

Film: The Emoji Movie, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: Goodbye Christopher Robin, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 7-mile walk ‘Wings over The Wash’, 10am, start Gedney Drove End village Hall, Dawsmere Road, PE12 9PN, 07828 022911.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 5-mile walk ‘The long and winding route’, 3.30pm, start Market House, Long Sutton, PE12 9DD, 07828 022911.

Live music: 54321 and Halloween night, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Quiz: 8.30pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.

Pure vinyl: retro disco, 9pm-midnight, The Granary, Long Sutton.

Family race night: 7.30pm, Memorial Hall, Gedney Hill.

Sensational 60s Experience: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Rick Wakeman: the piano portraits tour, 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

Museums at night: illustrated lecture ‘Tommy goes to war’, 7.30pm, Tattershall Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre, LN4 4PE, www.thorpecamp.org

Classic Bike Live: and tomorrow, Peterborough Arena, PE2 6XE.

Sunday

Live music: Ali, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Car boot sale: 10am-2pm, Winfrey Park, Long Sutton, 07946 576033.

Kids’ Halloween disco: 4-6pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove, 07979 566806.

Live music: Daren Busby and Clear Cut in concert, 2.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall, tickets 01406 362782.

South Holland Concerts: Luba Tunnicliffe and Gamal Khamis, 3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Halloween fun: RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, book 01205 724678.

Spalding Ramblers: medium walk Nassington, start 10.30am Northfield lane, 07770 652722.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 13.7 miles Grimsthorpe Round, start 9am Bourne Woods car park, off A151 west of Bourne, PE10 0LG.

Dolls houses: and miniatures, 10.30am-4pm, Newark showground, NG24 2NY, 01945 870160.

Rhino’s Classic 2017: body building show competition, noon, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Slade and Mud 2: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Monday

Film: Goodbye Christopher Robin, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Lovfilm: Metropolis (1927), 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Organ/keyboard concert: John Bowdler, 7.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.

Tuesday

Films: Goodbye Christopher Robin, 2pm; It (fancy dress optional), 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Halloween ghostly fun: 6-7.30pm, Cogglesford Watermill, East Road, Sleaford, NG34 7EQ, 01529 413671.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange.

Wednesday

Spalding Folk Club: Pilgrims’ Way, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, www.spaldingfolkclub.co.uk

Spalding Stamp Club: ‘something exotic’ competition and bring and buy, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB.

Films: Goodbye Christopher Robin, 2pm; It, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.