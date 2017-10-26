Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days (October 26 - November 1)
Thursday
Halloween fun day: supporting Sue Ryder, noon-4pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, 01775 710606.
Film: The Emoji Movie, 11am (relaxed), 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Borg vs McEnroe, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Act II: Ghostly Tales, six ghost stories in a portmanteau show, until Saturday, 7.30pm, Ayscoughfee Hall Museum, Spalding, tickets 01775 764555.
Fenland Natural Health: flower essence therapy, 7.30pm, Sutterton Village Hall.
Friday
Quiz: 7.30pm, Donington Church Hall, book 01775 820248.
Cake stall: 9am-noon, Long Sutton Church Hall.
South Lincs Walking Festival: 2.5 mile walk Frampton Marsh, 2pm, book 01205 724678.
South Lincs Walking Festival: 2.5 mile walk Willow Tree Fen at dusk, 6pm, start Willow Tree Fen Nature Reserve, PE11 3JH.
Film: Goodbye Christopher Robin, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Live music: Sarah Moule, Ella Fitzgerald songbook, 7.30pm, Market House, Long Sutton, 01406 366767.
Halloween quiz: 7.30pm, Gosberton Public Hall, tickets 07935 906341.
Ceilidh: The Beltonas, 7.45pm, St Mary’s Church Hall, Rose Lane, Pinchbeck, 01775 723026.
South Lincs Strollers: Scottlethorpe walk, meet 10.20am, off A151 from Bourne, park on verge Auster/Toft Road, 01529 497791.
RSPB bird watching cruise: on The Wash, meet 8.30am, lock keeper’s office, Witham Bank East, Boston, PE21 9JU, 07531 495521.
Saturday
Fireworks display: 6-8pm, Snowden Field, Crowland.
Film: The Emoji Movie, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Goodbye Christopher Robin, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
South Lincs Walking Festival: 7-mile walk ‘Wings over The Wash’, 10am, start Gedney Drove End village Hall, Dawsmere Road, PE12 9PN, 07828 022911.
South Lincs Walking Festival: 5-mile walk ‘The long and winding route’, 3.30pm, start Market House, Long Sutton, PE12 9DD, 07828 022911.
Live music: 54321 and Halloween night, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Quiz: 8.30pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.
Pure vinyl: retro disco, 9pm-midnight, The Granary, Long Sutton.
Family race night: 7.30pm, Memorial Hall, Gedney Hill.
Sensational 60s Experience: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Rick Wakeman: the piano portraits tour, 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.
Museums at night: illustrated lecture ‘Tommy goes to war’, 7.30pm, Tattershall Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre, LN4 4PE, www.thorpecamp.org
Classic Bike Live: and tomorrow, Peterborough Arena, PE2 6XE.
Sunday
Live music: Ali, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Car boot sale: 10am-2pm, Winfrey Park, Long Sutton, 07946 576033.
Kids’ Halloween disco: 4-6pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove, 07979 566806.
Live music: Daren Busby and Clear Cut in concert, 2.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall, tickets 01406 362782.
South Holland Concerts: Luba Tunnicliffe and Gamal Khamis, 3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Halloween fun: RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, book 01205 724678.
Spalding Ramblers: medium walk Nassington, start 10.30am Northfield lane, 07770 652722.
South Lincs Walking Festival: 13.7 miles Grimsthorpe Round, start 9am Bourne Woods car park, off A151 west of Bourne, PE10 0LG.
Dolls houses: and miniatures, 10.30am-4pm, Newark showground, NG24 2NY, 01945 870160.
Rhino’s Classic 2017: body building show competition, noon, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.
Slade and Mud 2: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Monday
Film: Goodbye Christopher Robin, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Lovfilm: Metropolis (1927), 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Organ/keyboard concert: John Bowdler, 7.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.
Tuesday
Films: Goodbye Christopher Robin, 2pm; It (fancy dress optional), 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Halloween ghostly fun: 6-7.30pm, Cogglesford Watermill, East Road, Sleaford, NG34 7EQ, 01529 413671.
The Ladyboys of Bangkok: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange.
Wednesday
Spalding Folk Club: Pilgrims’ Way, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, www.spaldingfolkclub.co.uk
Spalding Stamp Club: ‘something exotic’ competition and bring and buy, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB.
Films: Goodbye Christopher Robin, 2pm; It, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.