Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this week

Thursday (Feb 9)

Theatre: From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 7.30pm. 01775 764777.

Sing-around: Lincoln Arms, Bridge St, Spalding, 8pm, with Spalding Folk Club.

Meditation: and mindfulness, from Drolma Meditation Centre, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Talk: Bourne Motor Racing Club, Bourne Corn Exchange, 8pm, with Stuart Garner (CEO of Norton Motorcycles UK Ltd).

Friday

Film: Sing, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 5pm.

Film: Assassins Creed 3D, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 7.30pm.

Clairvoyance evening: Ivo Day Centre, with Sheila James, 7.30pm. Call 01775 724514 or 07818 721067.

Talk: ‘Sputnik: 60 years on’, by Doug Millard of the Science Museum, Spalding Grammar School, 8pm (organised by Spalding Gentlemen’s Society).

Panto: Jack and the Beanstalk, Crowland Amateur Dramatic Society, South View Primary School, Crowland, 7.30pm.

Circus Mondao: High Road, Weston, (until Wednesday). www.circusmondao.co.uk.

Saturday

Film: Sing, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 11am.

Theatre: Cafe Society Swing, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 8pm.

Music: Mike Fox, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Music: The Disclaimers (duo), Donington RBL 8pm, 01775 821112.

Panto: Jack and the Beanstalk, Crowland Amateur Dramatic Society, South View Primary School, Crowland, 2pm and 7.30pm.

Valentine’s Night Karaoke: The Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove, 8pm until late. All welcome.

Quiz: Gedney Dyke Village Hall, 6.30pm for 7.30pm start.

Coffee morning: Bourne United Reformed Church, Eastgate, Bourne, 10-11.30am.

Valentine’s themed cofee morning: Moulton Chapel Methodist Church, Moulton Chapel, 10am-1pm.

Taster session: LJ Bounce (fitness class), Curlew Centre, Sutton Bridge, 10-11am and 1-2pm. Must book in advance with Community Development Team and South Holland District Council, 01775 761161.

Dire Straits Tribute: Money for Nothing, Stamford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm, 01780 766455.

Northern Soul/Motown: Holbeach Community Centre, 7.30pm-midnight, in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital. Admission £5, 01406 422625.

Sunday

Film: Sing, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 3pm.

Bingo: Long Sutton RBL, 7.30pm, 01406 362076.

Live music: Singer Harriett (acoustic rock and alternative country), Riverside Bar and Restaurant, Sutton Bridge, 4-7pm. Free entry, all welcome.

Spalding Ramblers: Short walk, Helpston, Bluebell, Woodgate Road, 10.30am, 07921 870547.

Psychic and Clairvoyant Fair: Manor House Hotel, High St, Holbeach, 11am-3pm. Entry £1.

Monday

Film: Sing 3D, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 2pm.

Film: Assassins Creed, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 7.30pm.

Tuesday

Film: Sing, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 11am (relaxed), 2pm.

Film: Assassins Creed, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 7.30pm.

Theatre: Alice in Wonderland, Immersion Theatre Company, Stamford Corn Exchange, 2pm, 01780 766455.

Wednesday

Film: Sing, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 11am, 2pm.

Film: Assassins Creed, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 6.30pm.

Valentine’s Quiz: The Punchbowl Pub, New Road, Spalding, 7pm, teams of 4-6, call Jan on 07779 895388.

Music Hall Tavern: Comedy family drag variety show, Stamford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm, 01780 766455.