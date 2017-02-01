Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland over the next week
Thursday (Feb 2)
Amadeus: NT Live, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Quiz: 7.15pm, Gedney Hill Village Hall.
Meditation: and mindfulness, from Drolma Buddhist Centre, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Friday
South Lincs Strollers: walk Dyke/Cawthorpe/Fox Wood, meet 10.20am Wishing Well Inn, Dyke
Funhouse Comedy Club: 8.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Sweet soul music: Soft Tone Needles, 7.30pm, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, book 07917 532796.
Film: Ballerina, 5pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Film: Allied, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Saturday
Live music: 54321 Duo, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Live music: Johny Lodge, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Book swap: and coffee morning, 10am-noon, Gedney Dyke Village Hall.
LJBounce: free taster session, 10-11am, 1-2pm, Curlew Centre, Sutton Bridge, book 01775 761161.
Film: Ballerina, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Film: Allied, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Sunday
Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Fairport Convention: 8pm, Lincoln Drill Hall, LN2 1EY, 01522 873894.
Monday
Film: Collateral Beauty, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Valuation day: 11am-3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, www.lockdales.com
Tuesday
Spalding Arts and Crafts: David Hyde, with acrylic wildlife painting demo, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, Knight Street, PE11 3RB, www.saacs.org.uk
Aerial dance: 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01529 410595, www.ortsnk.org
Film: Collateral Beauty, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Wednesday
Film: Collateral Beauty, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Bingo: doors 6.30pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall.
Peterborough Biscuit: business event, Peterborough Arena, East of England Showground, 01733 363500.