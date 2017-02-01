Search

Amadeus is being screened live at Spalding's South Holland Centre on Thursday (Feb 2).

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland over the next week

Thursday (Feb 2)

Amadeus: NT Live, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Quiz: 7.15pm, Gedney Hill Village Hall.

Meditation: and mindfulness, from Drolma Buddhist Centre, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Friday

South Lincs Strollers: walk Dyke/Cawthorpe/Fox Wood, meet 10.20am Wishing Well Inn, Dyke

Funhouse Comedy Club: 8.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Sweet soul music: Soft Tone Needles, 7.30pm, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, book 07917 532796.

Film: Ballerina, 5pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Film: Allied, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Saturday

Live music: 54321 Duo, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Live music: Johny Lodge, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Book swap: and coffee morning, 10am-noon, Gedney Dyke Village Hall.

LJBounce: free taster session, 10-11am, 1-2pm, Curlew Centre, Sutton Bridge, book 01775 761161.

Film: Ballerina, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Film: Allied, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Sunday

Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Fairport Convention: 8pm, Lincoln Drill Hall, LN2 1EY, 01522 873894.

Monday

Film: Collateral Beauty, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Valuation day: 11am-3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, www.lockdales.com

Tuesday

Spalding Arts and Crafts: David Hyde, with acrylic wildlife painting demo, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, Knight Street, PE11 3RB, www.saacs.org.uk

Aerial dance: 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01529 410595, www.ortsnk.org

Film: Collateral Beauty, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Wednesday

Film: Collateral Beauty, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Bingo: doors 6.30pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall.

Peterborough Biscuit: business event, Peterborough Arena, East of England Showground, 01733 363500.