Your guide to events in and around South Holland this week

Thursday (Jan 26)

Film: Sully 2pm, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Meditation and mindfulness, special four week course, detox your mind, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777, www.drolmacentre.org.uk

Natural Health Group: ‘Food as medicine’, 7.30pm, Sutterton Village Hall, email SLNH@mail.com

Katharine of Aragon festival: Sung Eucharist, 5.30pm, Peterborough Cathedral.

Friday

Michael Portillo: 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Burns Night: supper and no frills ceilidh, 7pm, St Mary’s Church Hall, Pinchbeck, 01775 724199.

Table top sale: 10am-1pm, Long Sutton Market House, 014063 366767.

Charity night: De Ja Vu plus karaoke, Spalding Services and Social Club, High Street, 01775 723955.

Gentlemen’s Society lecture: Edith Cavell, professional nurse and resistance worker, 8pm, Spalding Grammar School, www.spalding-gentlemens-society.org

Hot lunch: 11.30am-1.30pm, Long Sutton Baptist Church.

Katharine of Aragon festival: Mass 8.30am, service of commemoration 10.30am, guided tour 2pm, lecture by Dr Suzannah Lipscomb, Peterborough Cathedral, 01733 452336.

Saturday

Family quiz: doors open 1pm for 1.20pm start, St Paul’s School, Queens Road, Spalding, jfarrar@spaldingstpauls.org.uk

Table top sale: Holbeach Scout Group, 11am-2pm, Holbeach Community Centre, 01406 490879.

Quiz: 8pm for 8.30pm start, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.

Bingo: doors 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Pinchbeck village Hall.

Live music: Trudie, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Live music: Rick Roberts, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL.

Live music: Ruisi String Quartet, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: Trolls, 11am, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Coffee morning: 10am-noon, St Bartholomew’s Church, West Pinchbeck.

Breakfast Ketch Up: see what’s going on throughout the year, 9.30am-11.30am, Gedney Hill village Hall. Talk: David Maile on the Norman Conquest and local hero Hereward the Wake and the English Resistance, and Mia Hansson talking about her work recreating the Bayeux Tapestry, 7pm, Crowland Abbey, PE6 0ER.

Trextasy: 40th commemorative anniversary of Marc Bolan, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Katharine of Aragon festival: at home with the Tudors, and tomorrow, 10am-5pm, Peterborough Museum, 01733 864663.

Katharine of Aragon festival: a royal audience, and tomorrow, 10.30am, noon, 1.30pm, 3pm, and ‘Monarch makes’ family activities in the knights’ chamber, craft workshop 10.30am-3.30pm, guided tour 2pm, Choral Evensong 5.30pm, Peterborough Cathedral.

Katharine of Aragon festival: Katharine and her ambassadors, talk 7.30pm, Peterborough Museum, 01733 864663.

Sunday

Lindsay Lou: and the Flatbellys, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Taple top sale: Holbeach Scout Group, 11am-2pm, Holbeach Community Centre, 01406 490879.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Music cafe: meet members of Holbeach Town Band, Holbeach Victoria Training Band and the band’s learner group and see them perform, 3-5pm, Women’s Institute Hall, Park Road, Holbeach.

Katharine of Aragon festival: Tudor walk, 2pm, from Peterborough Museum, book 01733 864663.

Katharine of Aragon festival: Choral Evensong, 3.30pm, Peterborough Cathedral.

Monday

Film: A United Kingdom 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Tuesday

Film: A United Kingdom 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

ROH Opera: Il Trovatore, 7.15pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Wednesday

Fenland Flywheelers: 7.30pm, United Serviced Club, Church Street, Holbeach, 07941 471802.

Tack sale: 6-8pm, Gedney Hill Village Hall, 07530 843466.

Folk Club: Pete Coe, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Joules sale: Gosberton Clough and Risegate School PTA, 6.30pm-8pm, VIP entry 6pm, St Margaret’s Church Hall, Main Road, Quadring, PE11 4PW, tickets 07944 692483.

Stamp Club: I is for..., 2pm, Frasier Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB, 01775 762661.

Film: A United Kingdom, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.