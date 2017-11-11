WEEKEND WEB: This excellent survival-horror sequel deserves a patient approach

GAME REVIEW: THE EVIL WITHIN 2 (X1/PS4/PC), PEGI Rating: 18, OUT NOW

Patience is the key to this excellent survival-horror sequel – because if you put the time in this is a truly rewarding scarer.

The follow up builds on the solid grounds laid by the original as your protagonist Sebastian descends into a nightmarishly twisted world, and by the time you’ve worked your way through this terrifying playground – whether going in all guns blazing or by crossbow-utilised stealth – you’ll definitely know you’ve been through the ‘ringer’.

It won’t win any awards for scripting, but this ‘evil’ will leave your heart pounding – and that’s the by far and away the main ingredient a horror game requires.

By Gavin Miller – Rating: 4/5