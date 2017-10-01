WEEKEND WEB: Book of the Week with Bookmark. Spalding

Portrait of a Murderer by Anne Meredith (RRP £8.99), available from Bookmark in Spalding with £2 off and a further 20% discount with the voucher in this week’s Spalding Guardian (out now, September 28 - October 4).

Adrian Gray was born in May 1862 and met his death through violence, at the hands of one of his own children, at Christmas, 1931. Thus begins a classic crime novel published in 1933, a riveting portrait of the psychology of a murderer.

Each December, Adrian Gray invites his extended family to stay at his lonely house, Kings Poplars.

None of Gray’s six surviving children is fond of him; several have cause to wish him dead.

The family gathers on Christmas Eve - and by the following morning, their wish has been granted.

This fascinating and unusual novel tells the story of what happened that dark Christmas night; and what the murderer did next.

