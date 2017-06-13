Watch out for flying cabbages in Holbeach at fayre

The always popular Holbeach Town and Country Fayre is back this weekend, promising a return of the world famous cabbage hurling event.

Held at King’s Field, Ravens Gate, doors open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 5pm (June 17 and 18).

Besides cabbage hurling, attractions include displays of classic cars, classic tractors, steam engines, commercial and military vehicles - and a hovercaft.

There will also be craft and trade stalls, a dog show, Spalding Marching Ambassadors, R&B dance demonstration and a flypast planned from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for pensioners and under 16s free. For more info email: holbeachtcf@gmail.com