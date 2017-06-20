Vin will be sorely missed

The folk music community both here in the UK and much further afield was saddened to hear of the passing of one of its highly-revered and much-loved performers, Vin Garbutt.

He died on June 6 from heart disease. A lovely man and consummate performer, Vin had appeared at Spalding Folk Club in the past and also locally at the Sleaford Playhouse and Stamford Arts Centre. His expressive voice, Teesside accent, thought-provoking songwriting, off-the-wall humour but, above all, endearing and engaging personality will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his wife Pat and family.

Spalding Folk Club’s next guest at the South Holland Centre on Wednesday, July 5, will be the incomparable Bob Fox. Bob has forged a career as a professional folk singer and musician for over forty years. He started out as a duo with fellow north-easterner Tom McConville (also a past guest at the club) in 1975.

Three years later Bob joined forces with Stu Luckley for a six-year period until 1984 when he performed solo or, for a short while as a vocalist and keyboard player in the Vin Garbutt Band. Other collaborations over the years were with Benny Graham, Jed Grimes, Billy Mitchell and Jez Lowe.

In 2011 Bob became the Songman in the National Theatre’s production of Warhorse. Bob is an accomplished musician, has a warm, mellow voice, is an astute performer and is a long-time favourite of the club.

Other forthcoming folk events in the area start on Thursday, June 22, with Sally Barker and Brooks Williams in concert at the Barn at Baston, Main Street, Baston (8pm). Please contact 01778 560497 to check for ticket availability as these concerts frequently sell out.

There will be a No Frills Ceilidh at St Mary’s Church Hall, Rose Lane, Pinchbeck on Friday 23 (7.45pm). Along with a performance of Appalachian clog dancing by Slapdash the usual band, the Beltonas will be augmented by mid-Lincolnshire band Steppin’ Stones to form the Superceilidh Group “the Jimmy Allen Band”. Tea, coffee and cakes available but bring your own other drinks.

The Last Thursday Acoustic Club at Arts Coritani, Granary lane, Swineshead has Blues legend Kent Duchaine as its guest – plus floor singers - on Thursday 29 (8pm).

Finally on Tuesday, July 4, the Masons Folk and Acoustic Club has a singaround at the Mason’s Arms, South Street, Bourne (8pm).