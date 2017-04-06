VIDEO GAME REVIEW: Flashes of genius in game that has good, bad and ugly

MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA (X1/PS4/PC)

OUT NOW

This highly-anticipated next-gen iteration to one of the finest gaming trilogies of the past decade is hampered by inexcusable performance issues – but still shows flashes of genius to those familiar with the series.

Acclaimed developers Bioware have a lot of patching to do to appease the naysayers with the game being the sci-fi equivalent of the good, the bad and the ugly – despite promising so much as you venture to pastures new across the cosmos.

Playing as the Pathfinder – by customisation or using one of the default Ryder twins (Scott or Sara) – in a dangerous galaxy far beyond the Milky Way in search of a home for humans to inhabit, Andromeda excels with its franchise-best shooting mechanics, exploration (particularly in the Nomad buggy) and sometimes luscious graphics, as you take on new alien enemies.

But to counteract that, sadly the character facial animations, clunky dialogue and graphical glitches have currently put a dampener on a half-baked action-RPG product that seems to have been rushed to meet its launch deadline.

If you’re a fan there’s still much to enjoy here – as it’s still Mass Effect at its core – and if some of the problems are sorted ‘effect’ively, another mark could easily be added to the score.

Rating: 3.5/5