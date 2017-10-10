Vicar of Dibley comes to Spalding

The St Nicolas Players are bringing The Vicar of Dibley back to the stage next Wednesday until Saturday (October 18-21).

Based on the popular TV series, ‘The Vicar of Dibley, The Final Chapter and Verse’ sees Reverend Geraldine Granger as she approaches her 10th anniversary.

With the potential life-changing event ahead she seeks help from her usual bunch of quirky villagers.

The St Nicolas Players performed the first two parts of the hilarious trilogy in 2013 and 2014 and this third part has been written to answer all looming questions. Will she live happily ever after?

Performances are at 7.30pm at the South Holland Centre in Spalding. Tickets cost £12 with £10 concessions available.

