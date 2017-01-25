Top American roots music band comes to Spalding

Nashville-based Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys will make their debut at the South Holland Centre on Sunday (Jan 29).

The band are described as a fresh voice in modern bluegrass. Their performances have been praised as ‘real passionate affairs that stir the blood and exhilarate - from bluesy works of wonder to blistering bluegrass beauty.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm, with the bar opening from 6.30pm and serving an array of American beers. Tickets cost £12.50 (£11.50 concessions and £7.50 under 26s). It’s sure to be a toe-tapping event.

Call the box office to book tickets on 01775 764777.