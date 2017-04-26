There’s all things bright and beautiful in our churches

Five more church flower festivals start tomorrow, to join those already under way in South Holland.

St Mary and St Nicolas in Spalding; St Paul’s in Fulney, Spalding; All Saints in Holbeach; Gosberton Methodist and Moulton Chapel Methodist churches all open their events on Thursday.

All Saints Moulton

St Mary and St Nicolas’ festival has a ‘Partners’ theme and runs until Bank Holiday Monday.

The Beauvale Ensemble will play at the church at 2pm on Friday and there’s a concert with Cottesmore Military Wives (£10 on the door) on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, there is a bric-a-brac sale, starting at 9am.

At St Paul’s, the theme is ‘Flowers and Things’ and the festival runs up to and including Tuesday.

‘A Song of Praise’ is the theme at Gosberton Methodist, which is open 10am to 6pm until Monday.

At Holbeach the theme is Noah’s Ark and the church is open daily from 10am to 4pm until Monday.

And at Moulton Chapel Methodist, which also runs until Monday, ‘My Favourite Things’ is the theme, with colourful and imaginative displays including music, poetry, cooking and fishing.

The church will be open from 10am to 5pm every day apart from Sunday, when it will be open noon to 5pm.

Flower festivals start at Fleet Baptist Church and St Mary’s, Weston, on Friday.

The theme at Fleet is ‘Women in the Bible’ and the church is open daily from 10am until Monday, with a concert at 7pm on Saturday.

At Weston, ‘Nursery Rhymes’ is the theme from Friday to Monday. The festival at St John the Evangelist in Weston Hills starts on Saturday and runs until Monday, with the theme ‘Children’s Books’. Times are 10am to 4pm Saturday and Monday, 11am to 4pm Sunday.

Crowland Abbey’s festival is not until August, but they have a craft fair on Monday, from 10am to 4pm.

Festivals already under way are at St Laurence Surfleet (theme ‘In Flight’), All Saints Moulton (All Good Gifts Around Us’), St James Moulton Chapel, St Mary’s Long Sutton (‘A Collection Of...), St Mary and the Holy Rood Donington (‘The Rainbow of Dance’), St Mary’s Sutterton (‘Scarecrows Go Travelling’), St Peter and St Paul’s Gosberton (‘Childhood Memories’), St Bartholomew’s West Pinchbeck (‘A Festival Of Flowers) and St Mary’s Pinchbeck (‘Sing to the Lord With Thankful Hearts’).

Festivals at St James the Greater in Sutton St James and St Mary’s Whaplode will be held at Whitsun.

St Peter and St Paul in Kirton holds its event from June 23 to June 26 and there are July events at Sutton St James Baptist (7-9), St Matthew’s, Sutton Bridge (13-17) and St Mary Magdalene, Gedney (27-30).

August Bank Holiday weekend sees festivals at St Nicholas Lutton, Crowland Abbey and Gosberton Baptist.