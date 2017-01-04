Young talent set to shine in panto

It’s the penultimate rehearsal this Saturday for members of the Hurst Children’s Theatre Group who are about to perform their ninth pantomine - Dick Whittington.

The Bourne-based group, made up of boys and girls aged between 4-16, will stage the panto at the South Holland Centre in Spalding on January 20th and 21st.

Bryony Hurst, who has been running the group since 2008, said: “The scripts are always originals, written by my father Mike Hurst - a former music artist and record producer from the 60s, 70s and 80s. In fact, Dick Whittington was the first pantomime the group performed and I still have a few children in the cast who were with me then - albeit a lot younger!”