REVIEW: Who needs household names with these four?

Funhouse Comedy Club, South Holland Centre, Spalding

I discovered one of Spalding best-kept secrets when I enjoyed a night at the comedy club on Friday.

It’s tempting not to dip your toe in when you haven’t heard of the those tasked with making you laugh, but it was well worth it and I’ll definitely be back for more.

Yorkshireman Scott Bennett (pictured) was a superb host, playing off the audience superby all night with the wit and speed of thought that saw him crowned runner-up in the English Comedian of the Year awards in 2014.

Opening act Jade Adams also a big hit with the sell-out crowd, with her stories of losing her virginity and dealing with rowdy youths on long bus journeys.

I was so relieved not to be the poor chap the larger-than-life Bristolian picked from the audience to re-enact her love making scenes with... he was a great sport though.

Deadpan comic Patrick Draper was also highly entertaining, especially with his unique map of Great Britain, as seen through the eyes of a Scottish patriot. His rock song lyrics put to nursery rhyme tunes were also very clever.

Headlining was the multi-talented Steve Royle, who mixed razor-sharp wit with superb juggling skills – guitars and ping pong balls from the mouth being his objects of choice.

Jeremy Ransome