Receive regular ticket news and don’t miss out on the big shows

INSIDE THE CENTRE: All the latest news from the South Holland Centre, Spalding

The South Holland Centre Summer Live Guides have arrived and they are crammed with details of summer activities, community performances and professional shows – but with a few events already close to sell-out, many people are seeing the benefits of receiving regular ticket release news through our monthly email newsletters (there is an easy sign-up section on our website!).

Stacey Kent

At the time of writing, the amazingly entertaining Buddy Holly and the Cricketers has just a handful of seats available, whilst folk-rock legends Fairport Convention and British harmony trio Blake have already sold a good half of the house.

But before we get to the summer, in fact, coming up this Friday evening, we welcome internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist Stacey Kent with her fantastic band.

Stacey has garnered a host of honours and awards including a Grammy nomination, album sales approaching two million and gold, double gold and platinum selling albums that have reached a series of number one chart positions during the span of her career.

Stacey’s most recent release Tenderly is an intimate collection of classic American songs that showcase her crystalline voice including The Very Thought of You, In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning and There Will Never Be Another You.

Stacey is in demand all over the world but fans can hear her singing material from her new album right here at the South Holland Centre on Friday, April 21 at 8pm, when she will be joined by her saxophone playing husband Jim Tomlinson, alongside Graham Harvey on piano, Jeremy Brown on bass and Josh Morrison on drums.

It promises to be a sumptuous evening.