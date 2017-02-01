Panto tribute to popular Crowland dentist

Crowland Amateur Dramatic Society’s pantomime is particularly poignant this year as the script was written by one of the town’s much-loved figures.

John Hartley was the town’s dentist until he passed away in November 2015. He wrote this script 39 years ago to raise money for the Crowland Lake Society and from that show CADS were formed – and are still very active today.

Three original members are involved in the production of Jack and the Beanstalk, which runs next Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm at South View Primary School, with a 2pm Saturday matinee.

A cast and crew of nearly 70 people are involved, with 40 local children making up the chorus.

Tickets are on sale at Bridge Hardware in East Street, Crowland, priced £7.50 for adults and £5.50 for children and OAPs.