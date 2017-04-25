Get ready for a ‘night to remember’ with Act II

A cast of just over 50, with youngsters aged 11-18, will be turning Spalding’s South Holland Centre into a ‘boogie wonderland’, over the next few days as they perform the show Disco Inferno.

A live ten-piece band will accompany the performers from Act II as they bring disco hits from the ‘70s, such as music from The Jacksons, Elton John and Earth Wind and Fire and many more, back to life.

Director Karl Gernet said: “It’s half-way between a theatre show and a gig, with the emphasis on having a good time. We want people to be dancing in the aisles and having a real knees-up.”

The show runs from Wednesday (April 26) until Saturday (April 29) with performances at 7.30pm, plus a 2.30pm show on the Saturday. Tickets are available from the box office on 01775 764777 or from www.southhollandcentre.co.uk