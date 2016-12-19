Double helping of Christmas story at village school

The Christmas story was child’s play at Weston Hills Primary School where Reception, Year 1 and 2 pupils starred in “A Miracle in Town”.

Parents and grandparents were welcomed to the school on Thursday for a public performance of its nativity play after youngsters had performed it in front of the entire school.

Head teacher Jane Fitzgerald said: “The children gave a brilliant performance, they delighted their audience by singing beautifully and delivering their lines with wonderful expression.” Photo supplied.