Search

Double helping of Christmas story at village school

Nativity time at Weston Hills Primary School where pupils acted out "A Miracle in Town". Photo supplied.

Nativity time at Weston Hills Primary School where pupils acted out "A Miracle in Town". Photo supplied.

0
Have your say

The Christmas story was child’s play at Weston Hills Primary School where Reception, Year 1 and 2 pupils starred in “A Miracle in Town”.

Parents and grandparents were welcomed to the school on Thursday for a public performance of its nativity play after youngsters had performed it in front of the entire school.

Head teacher Jane Fitzgerald said: “The children gave a brilliant performance, they delighted their audience by singing beautifully and delivering their lines with wonderful expression.” Photo supplied.