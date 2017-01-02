Country music and swing are on the agenda

Latest from the South Holland Centre, Spalding

Over the last few years, South Holland Centre audiences have enjoyed a series of fabulous music concerts from some of the hottest bands on the American roots scene.

Cafe Society Swing

The Centre has worked with a range of promoters whose absolute passion for country and bluegrass music takes them across the pond to check out bands to tour the UK.

So far this has brought us the likes of Front Country, Furnace Mountain, Hillfolk Noir, The Stray Birds and Woody Pines – all of which have gone down a storm in Spalding.

Next up is Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys on Sunday, January 29.

This four-piece Americana band from Michigan (now based in Nashville) arrive in Spalding after two headline slots at the high profile Celtic Connections Festival in Glasgow.

Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys

They say there is something for everyone in Lindsay Lou’s live performances, so audiences are likely to experience a rousing affair delivering everything from bluesy works of wonder to blistering bluegrass beauty.

Tickets are £12.50, £11.50 concessions or £7.50 for under 26s.

A word to the wise: those who have heard of them have already booked!

Meanwhile, lovers of ‘30s and ‘40s music are in for another early 2017 treat at Café Society Swing here on Saturday, February 11.

The show is full of swinging jazz, blues, gospel and bebop and transports audiences to the heart of the first racially desegregated jazz club in New York which helped to make the names of Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Sarah Vaughan and Count Basie.

In fact it was at Café Society that club owner Barney Josephson presented Billie Holiday with the classic protest lyric Strange Fruit – which became her signature song.

This acclaimed show is performed by two singers and an exceptional nine-piece swing band led by Alex Webb on piano.

Ticket prices are £18, £17 concessions, or £7.50 for under 26s.