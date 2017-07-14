Classic play gets modern treatment

The cast of The Seagull.

Her son Konstantin craves attention, not only from his mother but also from Nina, an attractive young actress, but Nina’s eyes are wandering… towards Trigorin.

Throw in Arkadina’s ailing brother, her manager whose wife is having an affair and his drug addicted daughter, and the stage is set for the latest hit reality.

Anton Chekov’s timeless satire of the Russian upper classes gets the unique Act II treatment by being moved into the present day and focusing on a modern day, reality TV-type family, friends, lovers and hangers-on.

The show is being brought to the stage by Act II’s Advanced Skills group, the team behind Avenue Q and Carrie: the musical.

As part of their ongoing training, several members have been working as crew members, designing set, lights, sound, costumes and more.

The Seagull takes place at the South Holland Centre next Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be bought from the South Holland Centre box office in person, on 01775764777 or www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

To whet your appetite, head over to their Facebook page (Act II Theatre Company) and check out the short webisodes: Keeping Up With The Seagulls.