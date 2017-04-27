Auditions for Aladdin coming up

Following the success of Beauty and the Beast at Spalding’s South Holland Centre in December, Polka Dot Pantomimes is looking for local children to take part in this year’s festive extravaganza, Aladdin.

The company needs an all-singing, all-dancing chorus of boys and girls aged between nine and 18. No previous dance, acting or singing experience is required.

Between 18 and 24 young people are needed to form three teams of six to eight who will play alternate days during the run, alongside professional principle actors.

Auditions for this year’s pantomime will take place on Saturday, June 10 at The South Holland Centre from 10am to noon (children must be no younger than nine by September 1 this year).

To arrange an audition, download an application pack from www.polkadotpantomimes.co.uk, email admin@polkadotpantomimes.co.uk or call 01775 712359.

The chance to perform in this year’s pantomime will require permission for children to be released from school for some performances and parents should speak to head teachers before the audition to ensure that they are willing to allow absence should your child be successful.