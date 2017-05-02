The future of comedy is in very safe hands

REVIEW: Funhouse Comedy Club, South Holland Centre

Having now watched two of these nights at the South Holland Centre, I can assure everyone that the future of comedy in England is very rosy indeed.

Doug Segal, Peter Brush, Dan Nightingale and host Barry Dodds are hardly household names – I certainly hadn’t heard of any of them before – but they provided as many belly laughs as their more famous contemporaries.

Barry was an excellent host with just the right mixture of warmth and wit and built up a great rapport with the audience. Whereas the main acts can work to a set, the compere must rely on audience reaction and his own connection with them – he did this excellently.

Doug Segal presented us with a mind reading act which was as intriguing as it was funny and just as good as a couple of similar acts I’ve seen on TV recently.

The deadpan, self depracating Peter Brush had the crowd in stitches from the start with his witty, intelligent set. Then came the ball of energy that is Dan Nightingale with a loud, vibrant and totally hilarious routine.

All four comedians were so self assured, so professional and so downright funny. A great evening.

Jeremy Ransome