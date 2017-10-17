Taking a trip to the mystical land of Narnia

Spalding Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society, (SADOS), have ventured from the ‘Wonderful World Oz’ and straight into the magical land of Narnia for their next production.

They will be performing the classic CS Lewis fantasy tale ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ at the South Holland Centre in November and rehearsals have been underway since June.

For those who do not know the story, it follows young Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy as they stumble through a wardrobe into a snowy white, icy world of wonder. There, they meet Mr and Mrs Beaver, Mr Tumnus and mighty lion Aslan. Together, they join forces to fight against the White Witch and her evil army in the quest to bring sunshine and happiness back to Narnia.

Producer Jodie Schweikhardt said the show has been a real challenge in terms of the new skills needed by the whole cast to make the fight scene realistic and one to remember. Weapons’ training was provided by local expert Jim Evans who has also kindly provided the weapons used in the show.

Performances will be at 7pm on Wednesday, November 22, until Saturday 25 at the South Holland Centre. Call the Box Office on 01775 764777 or visit www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

