Support act revealed for upcoming Elton John concert

Applauded singer/songwriter Jake Isaac has been announced as the support act for pop icon Elton John’s upcoming UK stadium dates, including his show in Peterborough on June 11.

Hailing from South London with Caribbean Roots, Isaac released his debut album ‘Our Lives’ last week, and has received support all over the world - selling out headline shows in the US, Europe and the UK, as well as having previously supported Ella Eyre and Paloma Faith.

Pop icon Elton John plays in Peterborough on June 11.

Jake’s distinctive brand of feisty soul pop, bold anthemic hooks, and instantly recognisable vocal have led him to gain plaudits from key press including Wonderland, Notion and The Independent and radio.

BBC Introducing have been early fans, and he has achieved over 30 million streams - all before Jake signed to Elton John’s management company.

Dubbed as ‘one of the brightest young stars in British music’ he will support the legendary Elton when he performs at the Peterborough ABAX Stadium on June 11.

Jake said: “It’s an insane privilege to open up for the iconic Sir Elton John. I think I might actually have to play my socks off!”

Tickets for the Elton John concert are available online from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.theticketfactory.com

Jake supports Elton on seven of his UK shows.