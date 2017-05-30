Storage Hunters’ Sean Kelly comes to Spalding

Sean Kelly, “the ever-smiling, ever-shouting” auctioneering star of hit TV shows Storage Hunters UK and Celebrity Storage Hunters is coming to Spalding’s South Holland Centre on Thursday June 15.

It’s part of his UK wide stand-up tour: Sold Your Way!

Sean will be sharing hilarious and fascinating tales from his time in the US Army undertaking a combat tour in Iraq, holding Top Secret US military clearance and catching shoplifters as an undercover store detective in Italy. Sean began to pursue his hobbies of stand-up comedy and auctioneering over 15 years ago, and came up with the idea that TV’s Storage Hunters is based upon.

As well as his auctioneering skills, Sean is also a highly accomplished stand-up comedian and has headlined the MGM Grand in Las Vegas every summer for the past three years.

Ticket-holders at his Spalding comedy show can witness Sean’s unique auctioneering style in person, with part of the show being dedicated to a light-hearted charity auction. Audiences are being encouraged to bring along a cheeky item from home to be auctioned by Sean with all proceeds going to Help for Heroes!

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8pm, cost £15 and are available from 01775 764777, www.southhollandcentre.co.uk or in person at the Box Office.