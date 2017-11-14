Step into Narnia at Spalding with SADOS

Have your say

The much loved CS Lewis fantasy The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe comes to Spalding next week.

Performed by Spalding Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society, it follows the story of Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy as they stumble through a wardrobe into mystical Narnia.

There they meet Mr and Mrs Beaver, Mr Tumnus and the mighty lion Aslan.

Together, they all join forces to fight against the White Witch and her evil army in the quest to bring sunshine and happiness back to Narnia.

The cast has also had to learn new skills for the show in order to make the fight scene realistic and one to remember.

To do this, weapons’ training has been provided by local expert Jim Evans who has also kindly provided the weapons used in the show.

Performances are daily from 7pm Weds (November 22) until Sat November 25 at the South Holland Centre.

Tickets are £11 (£10 concessions) or £9.50 per person for family bookings.

Book via the Box Office on 01775 764777 or online at www.southhollandcentre.co.uk/whats-on/view/the-lion-the-witch-and-the-wardrobe

SEE ALSO:

FILM REVIEW: Murder on the Orient Express

Play based on Brexit comes to South Holland Centre