Step back in time for 1940’s Weekend at Ayscoughfee

Spalding will be full of nostalgia this Saturday and Sunday (August 12 and 13) as the popular 1940’s Weekend returns to Ayscoughfee Hall Museum and Gardens.

It features memorabilia displays, re-enactors, demonstrations, vintage stalls, period vehicles, live music and dancing. Plus a spectacular Battle of Britain Memorial Flight fly-past has been arranged for both days. On Saturday it will be a Hurricane and Spitfire and on Sunday a Lancaster.

Get into the ‘40s spirit by dressing in period clothes Organisers

Cherie Lawrence is returning to sing ‘40s favourites and Boston Jive will be joining in the festivities.

Visitors are invited to get into the ‘40s spirit by dressing in period clothes and enjoying a dance on the lawns. Younger guests can enjoy making crafts.

It all takes place between 10.30am and 4pm both days and admission is free.

On Sunday, it culminates in the annual VJ parade, paying tribute to those who have served their country, from 2.30pm in The Peace Gardens.

SEE ALSO...

Musician’s ‘rapid’ single gets global attention

Nowt so queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club